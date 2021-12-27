Delhi night curfew: What's allowed and what's not

The Delhi government has announced night curfew amid concerns over the Omicron variant of coronavirus, which has led to a spike in Covid-19 infection in the city. The curfew will begin from tonight and be in place from 11pm to 5am.

Delhi 290 cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, the second consecutive day when the daily tally stayed above the 200-mark. A test positivity rate of 0.55% was also recorded, the highest since June 4.

While a graded response action plan (Grap) released earlier said a night curfew would come into effect if the positivity rate remained above 0.5% for two straight days, officials said the measure was accelerated because of an “emergency situation”.

The Omicron variant has seen Covid-19 cases rise in many countries, as well as in India. So far, 578 people have been infected from the heavily mutated strain. In Delhi, the number of Omicron-infected people has crossed 140.

Here is the list of curbs, and exemptions, in the night curfew which will be implemented in Delhi from tonight:

What is banned during the night curfew?

All markets, restaurants, bars and shops dealing with non-essential goods will be shut from 11pm to 5am.

According to the order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the restrictions will remain in place till “further orders”, which means they are set to impact celebrations on New Year’s Eve and January 1, with officials saying that no relaxations will be allowed in the final week of the year.

Hotels, bars and restaurants that are permitted to function at 50 per cent capacity will have to wind up before 11pm so that employees are able to reach home before 11pm.

List of exemptions

Patients and pregnant women, people out to buy essential items, and those travelling to or from railway stations, bus stops and airports will be exempted from the night curfew.

Those exempted from the curfew also include government officials involved in emergency services, judges and judicial officers, medical personnel, and media persons, according to the DDMA order.

People going for Covid-19 vaccination will be exempted on production of a valid identity card and a proof of appointment. Students and candidates appearing in recruitment examinations will be allowed too on production of valid identity and admit cards.

Those going to or returning from railway stations, bus stops and airports will be exempted on production of valid tickets.

There will be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement for the exempted categories.

District magistrates, their counterpart deputy commissioners of police and all authorities concerned will ensure strict compliance of the order. In case any person is found violating the DDMA instructions, they will be proceeded against as per relevant Disaster Management Act and IPC provisions, the order added.

