Delhi: Nine hurt as bus rams several vehicles in Shastri Park

New Delhi: Nine people, including two women, were injured after an allegedly speeding cluster bus broke the road divider and crashed into six to seven vehicles in northeast Delhi’s Shastri Park on Tuesday afternoon.

The injured persons were admitted to a government hospital, where the condition of two of them is said to be serious. The errant driver fled the mishap spot, leaving the bus and injured persons behind. A case was registered and efforts were on to nab the bus driver, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said that the police control room was informed about the mishap at 4.45 pm. The cluster bus on route number 214 was taking a turn towards pusta road while coming from Kashmere Gate side when it hit the divider and some vehicles.

“A total of nine people were reported injured and have been shifted to a hospital. As of now, no casualty has been reported,” he added.