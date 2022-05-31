Delhi: Nine hurt as bus rams several vehicles in Shastri Park
New Delhi: Nine people, including two women, were injured after an allegedly speeding cluster bus broke the road divider and crashed into six to seven vehicles in northeast Delhi’s Shastri Park on Tuesday afternoon.
The injured persons were admitted to a government hospital, where the condition of two of them is said to be serious. The errant driver fled the mishap spot, leaving the bus and injured persons behind. A case was registered and efforts were on to nab the bus driver, the police said.
Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said that the police control room was informed about the mishap at 4.45 pm. The cluster bus on route number 214 was taking a turn towards pusta road while coming from Kashmere Gate side when it hit the divider and some vehicles.
“A total of nine people were reported injured and have been shifted to a hospital. As of now, no casualty has been reported,” he added.
-
Discontent in Congress over Rajya Sabha picks, its Maharashtra leader quits post
Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh on Tuesday wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi announcing his resignation from the post of general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.
-
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
-
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics