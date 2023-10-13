Delhi parks to get archery, shooting infra

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) plans to create skill development zones in some of its public parks with facilities such as commando obstacle course, rock climbing, rope course, Burma bridge, archery and air rifle shooting for children and adults. Officials said that some of the DDA parks have lots of open spaces that can be utilised for these activities.

The facilities will be set up in Vasant Vatika in Vasant Vihar, the park opposite Lady Shri Ram college, Swarn Jayanti Park in Rohini, Gulabi Bagh in Shastri Park, Paschim Vihar district park, a park at Dwarka Sector-6 and District Park Janak Puri. (HT Archive)

Officials said the idea is to develop endurance level and provide a particular skill set to the youth and also add entertainment zones for people across all age groups. Additionally, DDA plans to provide an ideal set-up for physical training, which will provide an opportunity to youngsters who aim to prepare for the armed forces or consider sports as a career. An Expression of Interest (EOI) has been floated to hire an agency to set up, operate and maintain the facilities.

“We hope that work will be completed in about three months and these facilities will be ready for use by early next year. These zones have the potential to become activity hubs for office employees and corporate training programmes. They would also offer a great opportunity to students, apart from generating revenue,” said a DDA official.

Initially, seven DDA parks have been mentioned in the EOI. The facilities will be set up in Vasant Vatika in Vasant Vihar, the park opposite Lady Shri Ram college, Swarn Jayanti Park in Rohini, Gulabi Bagh in Shastri Park, Paschim Vihar district park, a park at Dwarka Sector-6 and District Park Janak Puri. The EOI, however, mentioned that the agencies can suggest other locations as well where they may want to develop the skill development zones.

DDA’s list of suggested activities in these areas will also include professional rock climbing and rappelling walls, multiple activity tower, sky coaster, slingshot, paintball, bungee jumping, scads dive system, zip lining, free fall and kids’ inflatable zone. The EOI adds that the list is non-exhaustive and any other suitable activity can be proposed by the agency.

“We have also kept the activities flexible in the EOI, so that the area and the number of activities at any place can be chosen as per feasibility. The type of activities should include all age groups with a focus on youth and should be helpful in gross motor skill development in children, as well as team building in adults. These activities should be related to developing strength, endurance and promote healthy lifestyle,” said the official.

The EOI mentions that the ticketing infrastructure and the waiting areas for the participants will have to be handled by the agency.

Based on the responses to the EOI, tenders will be floated, and an agency will be selected for creating these skill and adventure zones.

A resident of Vasant Kunj, Ajay Puri, said, “This is an exciting proposal and children will especially like it. But the authority should ensure that the prices are not too high, so that it is affordable for everyone. Besides, the existing sports facilities should not be ignored if these new activities are being added.”

