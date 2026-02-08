Delhi: Pitampura and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 Metro stns renamed

Two Delhi Metro stations have been renamed on Saturday, with the Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 station on the Pink Line now being called the Shree Ram Mandir Mayur Vihar, and Pitampura station on the Red Line as Madhuban Chowk. Officials said confusion over names of two stations –- Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 and Mayur Vihar-1 –- and the fact that the area has a Ram Mandir, were factors behind the change.

The name change was approved by the State Names Authority (SNA) under the Delhi government, and the process to change signages has also begun. “The approval came a few days ago and we have already started to change the signs,” a metro official said, stating any name change has to be initiated and approved by the SNA.

A government official also confirmed that the metro stations have been renamed.

“Mayur Vihar station has been renamed to Shree Ram Mandir while Pitampura has been rechristened as Madhuban Chowk,” the official said, stating that the renaming is done on basis of public feedback.

The latter is an interchange station for the Pink and Blue Lines. "These similar names also confused passengers and locals, so we wanted the two to be distinct," another official said.

In November last year, chief minister Rekha Gupta had announced three present and upcoming stations will see name changes in north and northwest Delhi to enhance passenger convenience and clearly define local identities. In addition to Madhuban Chowk, she had said the under-construction North Pitampura station in QU Block will now be named “North Pitampura–Prashant Vihar”. Meanwhile, the proposed Pitampura North metro station will be named “Haiderpur Village”, she had announced.