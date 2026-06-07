New Delhi, The Delhi government plans to induct 2,800 air-conditioned low-floor electric buses under the Centre's PM E-DRIVE scheme to strengthen public transport connectivity and promote sustainable mobility in the national capital, Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh announced on Sunday.

Delhi plans induction of 2,800 electric buses under PM E-DRIVE scheme

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The proposed fleet will comprise 1,400 nine-metre and 1,400 twelve-metre electric buses, aimed at improving accessibility across the city and enhancing connectivity in underserved and peripheral areas, according to a statement.

The induction is part of a broader strategy to expand Delhi's public transport network and increase the share of zero-emission vehicles in the city's bus fleet.

"The planned induction of 2,800 new electric buses will significantly strengthen connectivity, improve commuter convenience and accelerate our transition towards sustainable mobility," Singh said.

The minister said the initiative reflects the government's commitment to providing world-class public transport while reducing vehicular emissions across the city.

He said that the proposal builds on the operational performance of nine-metre electric buses already running in Delhi, which have been found effective in catering to local and feeder transport requirements.

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{{^usCountry}} The government aims to expand Delhi's overall bus fleet to nearly 14,000 buses by 2028-29 to improve service coverage and accessibility for commuters across the national capital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government aims to expand Delhi's overall bus fleet to nearly 14,000 buses by 2028-29 to improve service coverage and accessibility for commuters across the national capital. {{/usCountry}}

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At present, nearly 4,300 electric buses are operational in Delhi. The government plans to increase the number to around 7,500 by the end of this year as part of its push towards sustainable urban mobility.

In addition, the Delhi government is pursuing the induction of 3,330 more electric buses under PM E-DRIVE Phase-II, including 500 seven-metre buses intended to strengthen feeder services and last-mile connectivity, the statement mentioned.

It further stated that the smaller buses would improve access to public transport in residential, rural and underserved areas and complement the larger city bus network.

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The proposed expansion will also be supported by the development of charging and power infrastructure at bus depots to facilitate large-scale electrification of the fleet, the statement added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.