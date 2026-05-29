Delhi plans new e-way links to Katra, Dehradun to ease NCR congestion

Work on a key corridor linking the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway with Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) is expected to begin by March 2027, officials said on Thursday, as the Centre and Delhi government push a series of large-scale road projects aimed at easing congestion across the capital and NCR.

Officials said the link will provide direct connectivity from the Delhi-Katra Expressway to Delhi, Gurugram, IGI Airport, UER-II and the Dwarka Expressway. (Representative photo)

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The proposed 17-km, six-lane corridor, estimated to cost around ₹1,500 crore, was discussed during chief minister Rekha Gupta’s recent meeting with Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari.

Officials said the link will provide direct connectivity from the Delhi-Katra Expressway to Delhi, Gurugram, IGI Airport, UER-II and the Dwarka Expressway, while improving freight movement and diverting heavy traffic away from congested stretches in Delhi-NCR.

Gupta said the projects are part of a broader plan to create a future-ready transport network for the National Capital Region (NCR).

Another major proposal discussed was the UER-II extension link to the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway. The nearly 17-km, six-lane corridor, estimated to cost ₹3,500 crore, will connect the expressway near Tronica City with UER-II.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the project is expected to ease congestion on stretches such as IGI Airport, Barapullah, Mukarba Chowk, Singhu Border and the Ashram-Badarpur corridor, while providing direct access to the Dehradun Expressway from Dwarka, Rohini, Punjabi Bagh and Gurugram. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the project is expected to ease congestion on stretches such as IGI Airport, Barapullah, Mukarba Chowk, Singhu Border and the Ashram-Badarpur corridor, while providing direct access to the Dehradun Expressway from Dwarka, Rohini, Punjabi Bagh and Gurugram. {{/usCountry}}

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An official said the project is currently in the alignment finalisation stage, with construction targeted to begin by December 2026.

A third project under consideration is the proposed Delhi-Dehradun Expressway–Noida-Faridabad connectivity corridor, a 65-km, six-lane project estimated at ₹7,500 crore.

The corridor will connect the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, Delhi-Meerut Expressway, DND, Faridabad and the Yamuna Expressway. Officials said it is expected to improve connectivity for Loni, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Noida and Faridabad while reducing congestion at Kalindi Kunj, Sarai Kale Khan and Outer Ring Road. Construction is likely to begin by December this year.

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Plans for secondary service roads along the existing UER-II corridor were also reviewed. Approval has already been granted for a 19-km, two-lane service road project costing ₹121 crore. Officials said the development will improve traffic movement and support industrial and logistics activity around Mundka.

A Shiv Murti–Nelson Mandela Marg tunnel project has also been proposed. The underground tunnel, around 8-km-long and six lanes wide, is estimated to cost ₹7,000 crore and will provide signal-free connectivity from the Dwarka Expressway to Vasant Kunj, easing congestion in Mahipalpur, Rangpuri and Dhaula Kuan.

Officials said the project will also reduce traffic pressure on Rao Tula Ram Marg and improve connectivity between Gurugram and south Delhi.

The project has already received approval from the Centre’s Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee and is awaiting Cabinet clearance.

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Another project reviewed was the proposed AIIMS-Mahipalpur-Gurugram elevated corridor, a 20-km-long, six-lane route estimated to cost ₹5,000 crore.

The elevated corridor will provide signal-free connectivity between AIIMS, INA, Hauz Khas, Vasant Kunj, Mahipalpur and Gurugram, and is expected to ease congestion on Dhaula Kuan, Mehrauli-Gurugram Road and Rao Tula Ram Marg.

Gupta also highlighted the proposed Kalindi Kunj interchange near Okhla Barrage, aimed at improving traffic flow on the Delhi-Noida-Faridabad corridor.

The ₹300-crore project includes a 500-metre-long, six-lane interchange and flyovers. Based on a feasibility study by the Central Road Research Institute, the project is expected to decongest Kalindi Kunj and provide signal-free connectivity between Noida, Jasola, Sarita Vihar and Faridabad.

Officials said land acquisition for the project has already begun and construction is expected to start by October this year.