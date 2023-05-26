Home / Cities / Delhi News / Drunk man calls Delhi police claiming threat to PM’s life, held

Drunk man calls Delhi police claiming threat to PM’s life, held

ByHT Correspondent
May 26, 2023 05:47 PM IST

Delhi police on late Thursday night apprehended a 48-year-old man from Karol Bagh area for allegedly making a police control room (PCR) call claiming life threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, police said on Friday.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said that soon after receiving the PCR call at 10.20pm, a police team was sent to the location.

“The caller was identified as Hemant Kumar, a resident of Raiger Pura in Karol Bagh. He was brought to the police station and joint interrogation was done,” said the deputy commissioner.

The DCP further said that Kumar has been unemployed for the last six years and is in the habit of drinking. “He was drunk when he made the PCR call,” he said.

