Delhi Police arrest 10 in crackdown on child sexual abuse material network

At least 10 people were arrested in an enforcement drive launched by the central district police against transmission, downloading, storage and circulation of the child sexual exploitative and abuse material (CSEAM), the Delhi Police officers said on Sunday.

Acting on cyber tip-line inputs, police identified suspects through technical intelligence and launched coordinated raids across the district. (File photo)

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The five-day operation led to registration of 10 first information reports (FIRs) at six different police stations under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, and information and technology (IT) Act, said the officers aware of the drive.

According to deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (central) Rohit Rajbir Singh, the special drive’s objective was to protect children from online sexual exploitation, strengthening digital safety and book individuals involved in accessing, uploading, and circulating CSEAM.

“The operation was initiated following detailed analysis of digital indicators and international cyber tip-line inputs received through the Indian cybercrime coordination centre (I4C), which pointed towards illegal online activities involving CSEAM. Subsequent technical verification confirmed the transmission of prohibited material, leading to the registration of criminal cases and coordinated action across the district,” the DCP added.

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{{^usCountry}} Through technical intelligence, digital scrutiny and electronic tracing, Singh said, multiple police teams identified 10 users and viewers of CSEAM, and arrested them from various areas of central Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Through technical intelligence, digital scrutiny and electronic tracing, Singh said, multiple police teams identified 10 users and viewers of CSEAM, and arrested them from various areas of central Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

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He said the FIRs were registered against them at the IP Estate, Paharganj, Jama Masjid, Kamla Market, Patel Nagar, and Chandni Mahal police stations, he said.

Police, meanwhile, did not identify the arrested people.

“The arrested people were found to be directly linked to the uploading and circulation of CSEAM. Their identities are being processed according to the ongoing investigation and applicable legal provisions. Mobile phones used by the accused and other digital tools, suspected to have been used in the commission of the offences, were seized for forensic examination,” the DCP said.

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The central district police will continue the drive, said officials.