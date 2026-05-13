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Delhi Police arrest 4 men for molesting, assaulting 2 women at Nehru Place

Delhi Police arrest 4 men for molesting, assaulting 2 women at Nehru Place

Published on: May 13, 2026 12:01 am IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, All four men detained in connection with the alleged molestation and assault of two women outside a hotel in southeast Delhi's Nehru Place have now been formally arrested, police said on Tuesday.

Delhi Police arrest 4 men for molesting, assaulting 2 women at Nehru Place

A group of men allegedly molested and assaulted the women, one from Assam and the other from Bihar, near a tea stall outside the hotel.

Police identified the accused as Md Fahad , a computer operator at a private institute; Md Savej , a former bouncer working as a contract worker; Md Arif , employed at a mobile store in Noida; and Aman , a taxi driver. All four are residents of Jakir Nagar in Okhla.

A senior police officer said multiple teams were formed immediately after the incident to trace and arrest the accused.

"Several teams worked round the clock to nab the accused. Soon after their identification, police teams shared the images of the accused with every police station and deployed field intelligence, resulting in the arrest of all the accused," the officer said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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