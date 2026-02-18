A day after two men posted reels on social media showing them opening the doors of moving buses and other vehicles while riding a motorcycle, the Delhi Police said they have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the case. Delhi Police arrest biker who opened doors of moving vehicles to shoot reels

Several videos were uploaded on social media showing the duo chasing vehicles on their motorcycle and manually opening the doors of other vehicles while on the move. The videos triggered widespread outrage and concerns about commuter safety.

On Tuesday, police said they traced the owner of the motorcycle seen in all the videos. The accused, Tushar Puniya (22), a resident of Khajuri Khas, was arrested along with his motorcycle.

The man had posted several such videos on his Instagram account, where he is seen speeding on his motorcycle, performing stunts, and harassing other vehicle owners for reach and likes on social media.

“We have arrested a man who was using a motorcycle without a registration plate and was involved in reckless and dangerous driving to make short videos. On Monday, a reel went viral on a social media platform in which a person was seen riding a motorcycle without a registration plate and opening the doors of vehicles moving in traffic. Taking cognisance of the matter, a case was registered under Sections 125 and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Sections 39, 194, and 194D of the Motor Vehicles Act,” said a senior police officer.

Police said a team led by Inspector Rajender Kumar of New Usmanpur police station gathered leads from various sources and successfully traced and arrested the accused.