Delhi biker opens doors of moving vehicles for reels, arrested after video goes viral

“Action against those who disregard road rules. Taking cognizance of the viral video, Thana New Usmanpur has tightened the noose against stunt performers under Section 281 of the Justice Code and the MV Act,” the Delhi Police wrote on its X handle in Hindi. The police, however, did not reveal the face of the accused in the video.

Taking note of the videos that were shared across social media, the Delhi Police on Tuesday shared an update from its official X handle confirming that the accused had been arrested and booked under relevant sections of the law.

Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a biker whose ‘reels’ went viral showing him opening doors of moving vehicles, putting the safety of riders at risk.

The incident came to light when a video of the accused, identified as 22-year-old Tushar Puniya on his motorcycle, opening the doors of moving vehicles was shared on social media. The incident was reported from northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur.

Also read: PM Modi invites Bangladesh's Tarique Rahman to India, Om Birla hands over letter after oath ceremony in Dhaka

Puniya, a resident of Khajuri Khas, was accompanied by another person who is yet to be nabbed by the police, The Times of India reported.

The accused was allegedly performing dangerous stunts on a motorcycle and harassing bus passengers to shoot reels for social media, police told news agency PTI, adding that the motorcycle did not even have a registration plate.

The video clip went viral on social media on February 16 in which a man was seen riding a motorcycle without a registration number plate and opening the doors of vehicles, including a DTC bus in moving traffic, posing a serious threat to public safety. The accused had allegedly removed the number plate to avoid identification.

Also read: 'Invest in skilling, AI a force-multiplier': What Modi said on concerns over AI taking away jobs

Police said a team, which was formed to identify and trace the accused which, scanned CCTV footage from the area, analysed the viral video to identity of the miscreant. Following the probe, the accused was traced and apprehended. The motorcycle used in the commission of the offence has also been recovered from his possession.