PM Modi invites Bangladesh's Tarique Rahman to India, Om Birla hands over letter after oath ceremony in Dhaka

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday attended the swearing-in ceremony of new Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in Dhaka as the Indian representative, and extended an invitation from PM Narendra Modi for Rahman to visit. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla with Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman in Dhaka. (X/Om Birla)

Birla also conveyed PM Modi's wishes to Tarique, who took over as the Prime Minister around two years after Sheikh Hasina's resignation following mass protests. Hasina is self-exiled in India.

Rahman and his cabinet were sworn in following the February 12 election win. The BNP led by Rahman won two-thirds majority, returning to power in the country. Rahman had returned to Dhaka ahead of the elections after 17 years in exile in London.

The Indian prime minister was one of the first to reach out to the BNP leader following his election win, in a sign of a thaw amid strained ties between the two neighbours in the interim government's time in Bangladesh.

Modi has now invited him to visit India at his “earliest convenience”.