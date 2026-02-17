PM Modi invites Bangladesh's Tarique Rahman to India, Om Birla hands over letter after oath ceremony in Dhaka
Birla also conveyed PM Modi's wishes to Tarique, who took over as the Prime Minister around two years after Sheikh Hasina's resignation.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday attended the swearing-in ceremony of new Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in Dhaka as the Indian representative, and extended an invitation from PM Narendra Modi for Rahman to visit.
Birla also conveyed PM Modi's wishes to Tarique, who took over as the Prime Minister around two years after Sheikh Hasina's resignation following mass protests. Hasina is self-exiled in India.
Rahman and his cabinet were sworn in following the February 12 election win. The BNP led by Rahman won two-thirds majority, returning to power in the country. Rahman had returned to Dhaka ahead of the elections after 17 years in exile in London.
The Indian prime minister was one of the first to reach out to the BNP leader following his election win, in a sign of a thaw amid strained ties between the two neighbours in the interim government's time in Bangladesh.
Modi has now invited him to visit India at his “earliest convenience”.
“Just concluded a constructive meeting with Prime Minister of Bangladesh @trahmanbnp. I handed over a personal letter from Prime Minister @narendramodi conveying his wishes to PM Rahman and inviting him to visit India at the earliest convenience,” Birla said in a post on X.
“I extended warm congratulations on behalf of the people of India and reaffirmed our commitment to deepening the enduring partnership between our two neighbouring countries,” Birla added.
The social media post was in line with PM Modi's congratulatory message of February 13, Friday. "Delighted to speak with Mr. Tarique Rahman. I congratulated him on the remarkable victory in the Bangladesh elections. I conveyed my best wishes and support in his endeavour to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh," PM Modi wrote on X.
"As two close neighbours with deep-rooted historical and cultural ties, I reaffirmed India’s continued commitment to the peace, progress, and prosperity of both our peoples," PM added.
However, Bangladesh PM Rahman has said that "Bangladesh First" agenda will determine the country's bilateral relations with its neighbours.
To a question on how he sees the India-Bangladesh ties, Tarique said, “The interests of Bangladesh and its people will determine our foreign policy.”
