'Invest in skilling, AI a force-multiplier': What Modi said on concerns over AI taking away jobs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed concerns around Artificial Intelligence (AI) taking away jobs, saying he understands the youth's worries on “AI-driven disruptions” in the job market. "The government has launched one of the most ambitious skilling initiatives in the world," PM Modi said. (PTI)

Even as India hosts the world's largest AI summit at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, the Prime Minister, in an interview with ANI news agency, allayed concerns that India's demographic dividend would not be harnessed if jobs are eliminated owing to AI.

On tackling this challenge, PM Modi said that the government has been investing in skilling and re-skilling the people for an AI-driven future.

“The Government has launched one of the most ambitious skilling initiatives in the world. We're not approaching this as a future problem but we're treating it as a present imperative,” PM Modi said, while asserting that “preparation is the best antidote to fear.”

‘AI a force multiplier, will help reach larger group of people’ PM Modi said that he views AI as a “force multiplier”, adding that it will further help “push the boundaries of what we thought possible.” The Prime Minister told ANI that AI can also help doctors, teachers and lawyers, among others, to “reach out to and help a larger group of people.”

He further cited history as a precedent, saying work does not disappear because of technology, but its nature changes and new types of jobs are created. He said that some jobs will be redefined, and new tech jobs will be added to India's economy following digital transformation, ANI reported.

“For centuries, there have been fears that innovation and technological revolutions will eliminate jobs. Yet history teaches us that whenever innovation happens, new opportunities emerge. The same will be true in the age of AI,” PM Modi said, while asserting that India is already well-equipped to adapt to this change.

The Prime Minister highlighted India's ranking in the Stanford AI index. “In the Stanford Global AI Vibrancy Index 2025, India ranked 3rd, reflecting strong growth in AI R&D, talent, and economy,” PM Modi told ANI. He expressed confidence that AI will strengthen India's workforce by combining innovation and inclusion.