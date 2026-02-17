PM Modi calls France 'special partner', inaugurates assembly line of H-125 helicopters with Macron

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called France ‘special partner’ as he inaugurated the assembly line of H-125 helicopters with French President Emmanuel Macron. PM Modi with Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai

Modi and Macron virtually inaugurated the H-125 Light Utility Helicopter Final Assembly of Tata Airbus at Vemagal, Karnataka.

Talking about the H-125 helicopter, Modi said that India and France will manufacture in India a helicopter capable of flying to the heights of Mount Everest, adding that the two countries have decided to upgrade relationship to special global strategic partnership. He made the remarks at a joint press meet with Macron in Mumbai.

The two countries also elevated their bilateral ties to 'Special Global Strategic Partnership' as PM Modi noted that the friendship between the two countries has "no boundaries" and the partnership can "reach from deep oceans to the tallest mountains".

"India and France ties know no boundaries. In today's turbulent world, this is a partnership for global stability," Modi said at the press meet.

Macron landed in Mumbai after early in the morning on Tuesday for his three-day visit to India during which he is scheduled to attend the India Impact Summit 2026 along with holding key bilateral talks with PM Modi.

Macron will also attend the AI Impact Summit 2026 on February 18 and 19 which is being held in New Delhi.