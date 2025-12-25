Delhi Police arrest kingpin in 2019 MCOCA case linked to dacoity, murder

The Delhi Police on Wednesday said they had arrested the alleged kingpin of a syndicate, which is involved in multiple cases of dacoity, robbery, murder, abduction, obstructing public servants in discharge of their official duties and violations under the Arms Act, in a maharashtra control of organised crime act (MCOCA) case that was registered at Swaroop Nagar police station in 2019. Sharma has a history of 19 criminal cases registered against him since 2009, said police.

The alleged accused, identified as Rajesh Sharma alias Vivek, who is a resident of northwest Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar, was arrested last week. Sharma had been evading his arrest for the past seven years and was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) by a Delhi court that had also issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against him, said deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Hareshwar V Swami.

DCP Swami said that Sharma led an organised syndicate that included active members identified as Parvinder alias Pinder, Ravi Kumar Vaid, Ashish Rana, Sarfaraz alias Akhil, and Lalit Kumar. The gang has been involved in a decade-long spree of illegal activities, including robbery, dacoity, murder, abduction, and assaults on public servants. Their repeated involvement in heinous crimes had created a significant atmosphere of fear and insecurity among the residents of Delhi, he said.

“Sharma is a habitual offender with a history of 19 criminal cases registered against him since 2009. Our investigations revealed that he is the kingpin of the gang that operated with the primary motive of pecuniary gain, using violence, coercion, and intimidation to extort valuable properties and commit robberies across the capital. We are now conducting raids to nab his gang members,” added the DCP.