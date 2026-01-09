Delhi Police arrest two after encounter in Chauhan Bangar double murder case

The Delhi Police on Thursday said they arrested two men after an exchange of fire in connection with the December 2025, double murder northeast Delhi’s Chauhan Bangar, which saw more than 50 rounds fired at the two brothers. They have arrested 22-year-old Asad Ameen, a cousin, and Mohammad Danish, 34, an associate and member of the Hashim Baba gang. Ameen and Danish were arrested from east Delhi’s Ghazipur paper market in the early hours of Thursday.

Ameen and Danish were arrested from east Delhi’s Ghazipur paper market in the early hours of Thursday. They both suffered at least one bullet each in their legs during the exchange of fire with the crime branch team, police said. “The murders appeared to be a retaliatory killing linked to illegal arms dealing,” deputy commissioner of police (crime) Vikram Singh said.

Fazil Amir, 31, and his older brother 33-year-old, Nadeem, were allegedly killed by their cousin and his associates barely 150 metres away from their house in Brahmpuri, near Jafrabad, in the early hours of December 16. One brother had been hit by at least 16 bullets, while the other by 15 bullets.

The main motive, police have now established, was that Danish wanted to retaliate against Nadeem for giving up his name to the police during questioning last year.

“In August, an infamous illegal firearms dealer, Saleem Pistol, was arrested by the special cell. He disclosed Nadeem’s in connection with illicit arms dealings. Subsequently, Nadeem disclosed the name of Danish to the police. Ever since then, Danish had been absconding and allegedly planned to take revenge for this,” added the DCP. “He also included Ameen, who already had an enmity with Nadeem over their illegal gun running business.”

Giving details about the arrest, the DCP said, around 2 am on Thursday, the crime branch team received information about the presence of Danish and Ameen in the Ghazipur paper market. Accordingly, a raid was conducted and the suspects were asked to surrender. However, they opened fire at the police party. Two head constables from the team were hit by one bullet each in their bulletproof vests that saved their lives, said Singh, adding that seven rounds were fired by the suspects.

“Our team members responded with six bullets of which two hit the legs of Ameen and Danish, who were overpowered and arrested. They were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Ameen was found previously involved in five cases while Danish has two cases against him. Three firearms and 11 cartridges were recovered from them,” he added.

Ameen was also involved in the July 2024 GTB hospital shooting case in which a patient was killed because of a mistaken identity. Two months later, Ameen and the prime suspect, Anas Khan, were arrested after an exchange of fire with a joint team of Delhi Police special cell and Uttar Pradesh Police special task force (STF) in Muzaffarnagar, police said.

Danish, he added,holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree.

According to police, on December 16 around 1:30 am, the two victims were returning to their Brahmpuri residence from their metal works factory in Jafrabad on a scooter when they were ambushed by Ameen and the others, who opened fire at them, and subsequently fled. Nadeem, who was partially physically disabled after falling from a roof several years ago, was riding pillion.

Investigation revealed that the attackers lay in wait for nearly half an hour before opening fire as the victims arrived. Forensic examination revealed that approximately 50 rounds were fired, indicating a well-planned and brutal attack. The Hashim Baba gang members’ involvement was also confirmed, the DCP said.

Jafrabad police station’s team found Fazeel’s body riddled with gunshot wounds. Nadeem had been rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital in Shastri Park by family members, where he was declared brought dead. A murder case was registered.