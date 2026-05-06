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Delhi Police arrests 3 long-absconding proclaimed offenders

Delhi Police arrests 3 long-absconding proclaimed offenders

Published on: May 06, 2026 09:06 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi Police has arrested three long-absconding proclaimed offenders carrying cash rewards in separate heinous cases, including two under the POCSO Act and one attempt to murder case, after a multi-state operation spanning nearly 3,300 km across Bihar and Jharkhand, an official said on Wednesday.

Delhi Police arrests 3 long-absconding proclaimed offenders

The accused carrying rewards of 10,000 and 20,000 each had been evading arrest for 12 to 21 years, he said.

Police said the operation was launched as part of a strategic drive to apprehend proclaimed offenders and reward-carrying criminals involved in serious offences, particularly crimes against women and other pending cases.

The arrested accused have been identified as Yudhishthir, wanted in a POCSO case registered at Rajouri Garden police station in 2014; Mohammad Akhlakh, wanted in another POCSO case registered at Ranhola police station in the same year; and Ram Kumar, wanted in an attempt to murder case registered at Uttam Nagar in 2005.

Police said Yudhishthir, who allegedly sexually assaulted a minor girl in west Delhi in 2014, had been declared a proclaimed offender after absconding during the investigation. A reward of 10,000 was declared for him in 2015.

The third accused, Ram Kumar, was wanted in an attempt to murder case dating back to 2005, in which he allegedly attacked a man with a knife over a monetary dispute.

"Kumar had been living as a vegetable vendor in Bihar and frequently moved between villages to avoid detection. Team members posed as vegetable vendors before laying a trap and arresting him from Bhojpur on May 4," the officer said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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