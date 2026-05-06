New Delhi, The Delhi Police has arrested three long-absconding proclaimed offenders carrying cash rewards in separate heinous cases, including two under the POCSO Act and one attempt to murder case, after a multi-state operation spanning nearly 3,300 km across Bihar and Jharkhand, an official said on Wednesday.

Delhi Police arrests 3 long-absconding proclaimed offenders

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The accused carrying rewards of ₹10,000 and ₹20,000 each had been evading arrest for 12 to 21 years, he said.

Police said the operation was launched as part of a strategic drive to apprehend proclaimed offenders and reward-carrying criminals involved in serious offences, particularly crimes against women and other pending cases.

The arrested accused have been identified as Yudhishthir, wanted in a POCSO case registered at Rajouri Garden police station in 2014; Mohammad Akhlakh, wanted in another POCSO case registered at Ranhola police station in the same year; and Ram Kumar, wanted in an attempt to murder case registered at Uttam Nagar in 2005.

Police said Yudhishthir, who allegedly sexually assaulted a minor girl in west Delhi in 2014, had been declared a proclaimed offender after absconding during the investigation. A reward of ₹10,000 was declared for him in 2015.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} During the operation, a team from the crime branch reached Dumka in Jharkhand and learnt that the accused was working as a tempo driver. Team members allegedly disguised themselves as passengers and tempo drivers to track his movements before arresting him on May 2. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the operation, a team from the crime branch reached Dumka in Jharkhand and learnt that the accused was working as a tempo driver. Team members allegedly disguised themselves as passengers and tempo drivers to track his movements before arresting him on May 2. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} "In the second case, Mohammad Akhlakh was wanted in a rape and POCSO case registered at Ranhola police station in 2014. He had fled to Kerala after the incident and rarely visited his native village in Bihar," the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "In the second case, Mohammad Akhlakh was wanted in a rape and POCSO case registered at Ranhola police station in 2014. He had fled to Kerala after the incident and rarely visited his native village in Bihar," the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After obtaining leads that he had returned home due to his mother's illness, the team conducted a raid at his residence in Bihar. The accused allegedly escaped from the rooftop after sensing police presence, but was apprehended following a chase. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After obtaining leads that he had returned home due to his mother's illness, the team conducted a raid at his residence in Bihar. The accused allegedly escaped from the rooftop after sensing police presence, but was apprehended following a chase. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The third accused, Ram Kumar, was wanted in an attempt to murder case dating back to 2005, in which he allegedly attacked a man with a knife over a monetary dispute.

"Kumar had been living as a vegetable vendor in Bihar and frequently moved between villages to avoid detection. Team members posed as vegetable vendors before laying a trap and arresting him from Bhojpur on May 4," the officer said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON