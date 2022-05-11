Delhi Police arrests absconding criminal behind Bawana murder

Acting on a tip-off, the special cell of Delhi Police recently arrested a 23-year-old criminal, allegedly an active member of the dreaded Neeraj Bawania and Naveen Bali gang and wanted in a murder case, from Amritsar in Punjab.

Police said the accused, Ashish alias Ashu, a resident of Bawana, was absconding since February this year, when a murder case was registered against him at the Bawana police station.

“On the intervening night of May 5 and 6, Ashish was apprehended from near Golden Temple in Amritsar. Upon sustained interrogation, he confessed his association with Neeraj Bawania and Naveen Bali gang. He also admitted that he, along with his associate Rohit, murdered a man in a revenge killing. After the interrogation, he was produced in the court,” said deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Rajiv Ranjan Singh.

He further said that Ashish came in contact with gangsters Neeraj Bawania and Naveen Bali in 2015, after passing his Class 12 examination, and started committing crimes for them. “He was previously involved in three different cases of murder, loot, criminal conspiracy and under sections of the Arms Act in Samaypur Badli, south Rohini and Bawana police stations. In February 2022, one Chirag, alias Chinu of Bawana, was shot dead by two unknown assailants. During the course of investigation, both the assailants were identified as Ashish and Rohit (identified only by their single names). A cash reward of ₹50,000 on their arrest had already been moved by the local police in that case,” he said.