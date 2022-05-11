Delhi Police arrests absconding criminal behind Bawana murder
- Police said the accused, Ashish alias Ashu, a resident of Bawana, was absconding since February this year, when a murder case was registered against him at the Bawana police station.
Acting on a tip-off, the special cell of Delhi Police recently arrested a 23-year-old criminal, allegedly an active member of the dreaded Neeraj Bawania and Naveen Bali gang and wanted in a murder case, from Amritsar in Punjab.
Police said the accused, Ashish alias Ashu, a resident of Bawana, was absconding since February this year, when a murder case was registered against him at the Bawana police station.
“On the intervening night of May 5 and 6, Ashish was apprehended from near Golden Temple in Amritsar. Upon sustained interrogation, he confessed his association with Neeraj Bawania and Naveen Bali gang. He also admitted that he, along with his associate Rohit, murdered a man in a revenge killing. After the interrogation, he was produced in the court,” said deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Rajiv Ranjan Singh.
He further said that Ashish came in contact with gangsters Neeraj Bawania and Naveen Bali in 2015, after passing his Class 12 examination, and started committing crimes for them. “He was previously involved in three different cases of murder, loot, criminal conspiracy and under sections of the Arms Act in Samaypur Badli, south Rohini and Bawana police stations. In February 2022, one Chirag, alias Chinu of Bawana, was shot dead by two unknown assailants. During the course of investigation, both the assailants were identified as Ashish and Rohit (identified only by their single names). A cash reward of ₹50,000 on their arrest had already been moved by the local police in that case,” he said.
-
Girl injured in celebratory firing in Prayagraj
An eight-year-old girl suffered bullet injuries in an incident of celebratory firing during a barat at Achhola village under the trans-Yamuna Manda police station area, late on Monday night. The girl was rushed to SRN Hospital. The marriage procession arrived at the house of one Gulab Shankar Tiwari on Monday night. One of the bullets hit an eight-year-old girl from the groom's side in the leg. Panic prevailed at the marriage after the incident.
-
MSRTC’s first electric bus Shivai to run from Pune to Ahmednagar on June 1
PUNE The electric buses of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation will soon start running across the state. The state transport body's first e-bus will ferry from Pune to Ahmednagar on June 1, which is also their foundation day. Named Shivai, these electric buses will be launched in a phase-wise manner. In the first phase, 150 e-buses will be added to the MSRTC fleet by June-July.
-
Detailed terms for home delivery of liquor only after Delhi cabinet’s nod
People in Delhi may soon be able to order liquor at home like they order food online, once the recommendations of a ministerial group are accepted. Such a system will also check bootlegging and interstate smuggling of liquor. After the cabinet approves the proposals, the excise department will draft rules to implement the home delivery system that ensures keeping with the provisions of Delhi Excise Act, such as not delivering of liquor to underage individuals.
-
PAC band to perform at Ram Ki Paidi twice a week
The marching bands of the UP Provincial Armed Constabulary will play twice a week at Ram ki Paidi, said senior police officials here, on Tuesday. Additional director general KS Pratap Kumar further directed officials of PAC companies deployed there to play its band twice a week at Ram Ki Paidi. At present, the 30th battalion of PAC, Gonda, is deployed there in security.
-
Pune district reports 37 new Covid cases
PUNE Pune district reported 37 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported five new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,631 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 28 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 680,684 and the death toll stood at 9,713.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics