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Delhi Police busts drug trafficking network, arrests 2 Nigerians among 4

Delhi Police busts drug trafficking network, arrests 2 Nigerians among 4

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 05:14 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Delhi Police has busted a drug trafficking network in west Delhi and arrested four persons, including two Nigerian nationals, with MDMA valued at around 1 crore, officials said on Sunday.

Delhi Police busts drug trafficking network, arrests 2 Nigerians among 4

The accused were identified as Gurmeet Singh and Mukesh Kumar alias Vicky, both residents of Uttam Nagar, and Nigerian nationals Mancabo David and Emeka Emmanuel alias Peter, they said.

"Emmanuel is a habitual offender who was earlier arrested under the NDPS Act and had served a five-year jail term. The operation was carried out after a tip-off about drug trafficking activities in the Tilak Nagar area," a senior police officer said.

A police team conducted a raid on April 6 at a premises in Ganesh Nagar, leading to the arrest of Gurmeet and Mukesh. During the search, around 73 grams of MDMA were recovered along with 112 zip-lock pouches, weighing machines, packing material and 37,500 in cash suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Police have seized vehicles and mobile phones used in the operation, and are probing interstate and international linkages of the network. Further investigation is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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