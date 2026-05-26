New Delhi, Delhi Police has busted an adulterated spice manufacturing unit in Old Delhi's Khari Baoli, arresting a man allegedly involved in the illegal operation and seizing around 801.88 kg of spurious ground spices and raw material used in their making, an official said on Tuesday.

Delhi Police busts fake spice manufacturing unit; over 800 kg of spurious goods, materials seized

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The unit allegedly used low-grade substances, artificial colours, rice fragments, chilli stalks and other adulterants to manufacture fake turmeric powder, red chilli powder, yellow chilli powder, coriander powder, amchoor powder and garam masala, the officer said, adding that the adulterated products were allegedly being supplied in various parts of Delhi-NCR.

The accused, identified as Kamaljeet , a resident of Delhi's Mukundpur, was arrested following a raid at a premises in Naya Bans area of Khari Baoli.

According to officials, the raid was carried out on May 23 following inputs about an illegal spice manufacturing unit operating from the ground floor of a house.

During inspection, the team recovered large quantities of adulterated spices, artificial food colours suspected to be non-edible, adulterants like rice fragments, chilli stalks, coriander stems, and other raw materials allegedly used to prepare spurious spices, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} Spice grinding machinery used in the manufacturing process was also seized from the premises, they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Spice grinding machinery used in the manufacturing process was also seized from the premises, they said. {{/usCountry}}

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The total weight of the seized material was approximately 801.88 kg, the officer said.

"The entire seizure proceedings were photographed and videographed through the E-Sakshya app as per legal provisions," he added.

During the raid, officials of the Delhi government's food safety department also reached the spot and collected samples of the seized spices for laboratory examination and further legal action under food safety laws.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.