New Delhi, Delhi Police on Sunday conducted a large-scale anti-terror mock drill at Palika Bazar in Connaught Place to assess operational preparedness and coordination among multiple agencies in handling terror-related emergencies, an official said.

Delhi Police conducts anti-terror drill at Palika Bazar

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The exercise, conducted by the New Delhi district police from 10.30 am to 12.45 pm, simulated a terrorist and hostage-like situation inside the crowded underground market.

According to police, emergency response systems were activated immediately after information about suspicious terrorist activity was received. Teams from the local police, SWAT commandos, Bomb Disposal Squad, Dog Squad, Delhi Fire Services, PCR, CATS ambulance services, and NDMC participated in the drill.

"The area was swiftly cordoned off, and tactical intervention exercises, area domination drills, and anti-sabotage checks were carried out inside and around the market premises," Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Sharma said.

As part of the rescue operation simulation, two civilians were evacuated safely and shifted to Lady Hardinge Medical College for emergency treatment, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Two simulated terrorists were also shown apprehended during the exercise, and sophisticated arms, including an AK-47 rifle, were displayed as recovered. Police said the drill helped assess preparedness, coordination, and emergency response capabilities of participating agencies, said the DCP. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Two simulated terrorists were also shown apprehended during the exercise, and sophisticated arms, including an AK-47 rifle, were displayed as recovered. Police said the drill helped assess preparedness, coordination, and emergency response capabilities of participating agencies, said the DCP. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Later in the day, police conducted another large-scale security and anti-sabotage exercise under the "Black Rose" scheme across sensitive locations in the New Delhi district to strengthen preventive security measures and assess operational preparedness, an officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later in the day, police conducted another large-scale security and anti-sabotage exercise under the "Black Rose" scheme across sensitive locations in the New Delhi district to strengthen preventive security measures and assess operational preparedness, an officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The exercise, conducted between 2 pm and 4.30 pm, involved intensive vehicle checking, area domination, and surveillance at key locations, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The exercise, conducted between 2 pm and 4.30 pm, involved intensive vehicle checking, area domination, and surveillance at key locations, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As part of the simulated drill, police teams intercepted a "suspicious" vehicle near Palika Bazar in Connaught Place after a wireless alert regarding the entry of four suspicious persons into the district. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As part of the simulated drill, police teams intercepted a "suspicious" vehicle near Palika Bazar in Connaught Place after a wireless alert regarding the entry of four suspicious persons into the district. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said the exercise evaluated coordination, response capability, and anti-terror preparedness of deployed personnel.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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