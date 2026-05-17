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Delhi Police conducts anti-terror drill at Palika Bazar

Delhi Police conducts anti-terror drill at Palika Bazar

Published on: May 17, 2026 10:50 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Delhi Police on Sunday conducted a large-scale anti-terror mock drill at Palika Bazar in Connaught Place to assess operational preparedness and coordination among multiple agencies in handling terror-related emergencies, an official said.

Delhi Police conducts anti-terror drill at Palika Bazar

The exercise, conducted by the New Delhi district police from 10.30 am to 12.45 pm, simulated a terrorist and hostage-like situation inside the crowded underground market.

According to police, emergency response systems were activated immediately after information about suspicious terrorist activity was received. Teams from the local police, SWAT commandos, Bomb Disposal Squad, Dog Squad, Delhi Fire Services, PCR, CATS ambulance services, and NDMC participated in the drill.

"The area was swiftly cordoned off, and tactical intervention exercises, area domination drills, and anti-sabotage checks were carried out inside and around the market premises," Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Sharma said.

As part of the rescue operation simulation, two civilians were evacuated safely and shifted to Lady Hardinge Medical College for emergency treatment, he said.

Police said the exercise evaluated coordination, response capability, and anti-terror preparedness of deployed personnel.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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