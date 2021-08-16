Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi Police constable critical after shooting self

According to a police official, the Vasant Vihar police station received a call around 6am that a constable shot himself and was lying unconscious
By Pankhuri Yadav
UPDATED ON AUG 16, 2021 01:38 PM IST
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 35-year-old police constable allegedly shot himself in the head while on duty on Monday morning. According to police, his condition was critical and his treatment was on.

According to a police official, the Vasant Vihar police station received a call around 6am that a constable shot himself and was lying unconscious. Police said the call was made by a boy on morning walk.

A local police team rushed to the spot at the Poorvi Marg police picket where they found the constable lying in a pool of blood.

The constable had shot himself with his government issued pistol on the right side of his head and bullet exited from the left side. He was rushed to AIIMS trauma centre. A forensics team was also called to the spot for investigation.

Help is just a call away: Snehi: 011-65978181, Sumaitri: 011-23389090

