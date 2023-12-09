Delhi Police constable stabbed during raid, hospitalised

A police constable was stabbed and left with serious injuries during a raid at Wazirpur in northwest Delhi, officers aware of the case said. The attacker managed to escape, but the constable’s colleagues nabbed his associate, the officers said.

The constable, Bhupender (goes by a single name), received stab wounds to his chest and right hand in the incident on Friday night, and is admitted at a private hospital in Shalimar Bagh, police said.

Giving details of the case, deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Jitender Meena said Bhupender was part of a crack team operating from the Adarsh Nagar police station.

“An informer said that Ajay Kumar, a proclaimed bad character who has several cases of snatching and robbery against him, was planning to carry out a crime with his partners,” said the DCP, adding that Bhupender and his team went out to nab Kumar.

When the team reached the lane in Wazirpur that Kumar was known to frequent, they found he and an associate, identified only by his first name Akash, consuming drugs, the DCP said.

“On seeing the police team, the two men tried to run away. When Bhupender chased them, Kumar pulled out a knife and attacked the constable,” said Meena.

Kumar managed to escape, but his partner was nabbed by the other policemen.

A case of attempt to murder and assault on a public servant was registered at the Adarsh Nagar police station and a hunt has been launched for Kumar, the DCP said.