FIR against The Wire, its editors on complaint by BJP's Amit Malviya

The Delhi Police on Saturday registered an FIR against 'The Wire' after BJP's IT-cell head Amit Malviya registered a complaint alleging that the media company “forged documents with a view to malign and tarnish" his reputation.

The Wire, its founder Siddharth Varadarajan, its founder editors Sidharth Bhatia and MK Venu and its deputy editor and executive news producer Jahnavi Sen have been named in the FIR which has been registered under Sections 420, 468, 469, 471, 500 r/w 120B and 34 IPC, news agency ANI reported.

The matter pertains to Meta stories which were "retracted" by the news website. It retracted the stories after Meta and various other experts pointed out critical flaws in their reporting.

Malviya has alleged that on October 6, 2022, The Wire had published a report claiming that Meta (the parent company that owns Facebook and Instagram) had removed an Instagram post within a few minutes of it being uploaded by a private account namely "Cringearchivist". The report claimed that the company regularly colludes with members of the BJP in removing content deemed unfavourable to the party.

He further alleged that on October 10 the news portal went on to claim that “I was the nodal point, interfacing between the party and Meta, for said censorship activity, having been bestowed certain 'XCheck' and other privileges by the company”.

"As per the report, this status had bestowed on me the following powers overriding any filters, algorithms, vetting, verification or any other checks and balances within the company," Malviya said in a statement.

The BJP leader also alleged that the report went on to cite alleged internal correspondence of Meta to justify its claims, alleging had used said privileges to take down a total of 705 posts to date.

"On October 11, 2022, Meta's Communication Head, Andy Stone, issued a categorical denial and stated that the documents presented by 'The Wire' in its report were fabricated' and that the ‘Xcheck’ status had been mischaracterized. Once Meta issued this statement, 'The Wire' should have at the very least paused its coverage of this issue and commenced an internal audit. Instead, on the same day, it went on to publish yet another malicious report claiming to have accessed further internal emails of Meta employees, namely those exchanged between Andy Stone and his team, purportedly trying to effect a coverup," he said.

He stated that The Wire publicly apologised to its readers on October 27 and retracted the stories about "XCheck" and Meta after scathing public scrutiny and the exposure of significant fabrication of dates, times and content in its alleged "proof".

"However, even while retracting the story, The Wire' refrained from apologising to me, despite maligning and tarnishing my reputation and causing serious harm to my professional career. My role requires me to vociferously advocate the BJP's point of view on national issues, across platforms," he said.

"This role is based on trust and camaraderie, between me and my interlocutors across platforms and more importantly with the public. However, The Wire's stories have vitiated the atmosphere and severely dented relationships and trust built over the years for me to carry out the functions of my responsibility," the BJP leader added.

Stating that The Wire and some unknown persons entered into a "criminal conspiracy" with the intent to "malign and tarnish" his reputation, he said that the news portal "deliberately" inserted his name into a story, and "fabricated" evidence to "implicate" him.

"Consequently, I am left with no option other than to seek appropriate legal remedies against The Wire and its management/reporters. As mentioned yesterday, will lodge an FIR with the concerned police station under sections that deal with forgery, forgery for the purposes of cheating, forgery to harm reputation, defamation, cheating and criminal conspiracy among others. Additionally, I will also initiate appropriate civil action for damages against The Wire and its associates," Malviya added.

Last week, The Wire formally retracted its Meta stories “after conducting an internal review of the technical source material used, with the help of external experts”.

Meta is the parent firm of Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook.

The Wire said it is also conducting a comprehensive editorial review of the internal editorial processes "which resulted in the publication of these stories in order to identify and plug any and all shortcomings".

(With inputs from agencies)

