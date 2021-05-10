Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi Police issue look out circular against wrestler Sushil Kumar in murder case
Delhi Police issue look out circular against wrestler Sushil Kumar in murder case

Earlier, the police had said they have a video footage in which Kumar and others can be seen assaulting wrestler Sagar Dhankad and his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar
By Anvit Srivastava
PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 12:11 PM IST
Wrestler Sushil Kumar. (HT archive)

The Delhi Police have issued a look out circular against Olympian wrestler Sushil Kumar in a murder case. Police teams are looking for Kumar and his associates since they allegedly beat another wrestler to death in Chhatrasal stadium in northwest Delhi’s Model Town past Tuesday.

Earlier, the police said they have a video footage in which Kumar and others can be seen assaulting wrestler Sagar Dhankad and his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar.

The incident took place on Tuesday night. The next morning, Dhankad succumbed to his injuries while Sonu, who was admitted for treatment, named Kumar and his aides as assailants in his statement.

Police registered a case of murder and multiple teams of Delhi Police are raiding areas in Haryana, Uttarakhand and Delhi-NCR.

During preliminary probe, police found that the fight between the two groups was over a disputed flat in Model Town, which belonged to Kumar and Dhankad live in. Dhankad was the son of a Delhi Police head constable.

