Delhi Police issue traffic advisory for new President’s swearing-in ceremony

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday said special arrangements have been made for vehicular movement in Lutyens’ Delhi in view of the swearing in ceremony of the President-elect of India on Monday.

A senior police officer said that commuters should avoid roundabout Kautilya, Teen Murti Marg, roundabout Teen Murti, Akbar Road, roundabout Gol Methi, Krishna Menon Marg, Vijay Chowk, K Kamraj Marg .

“Others roads on which vehicular movement will be restricted between 9am and 12pm on Monday, include roundabout Sunehri Masjid, Rafi Marg, roundabout Rail Bhawan, Sansad Marg, Imtiaz Khan Marg, Gurudwara Rakabganj Road, roundabout Patel Chowk, Raisina Road, Dr Rajendra Prasad Road, Maulana Azad Road and Motilal Nehru Marg,” the order said.

The order added that the construction work of the new Parliament building also needs to be halted during the time of the ceremony. “Thirty offices are required to be vacated by 6am on July 25 for carrying out anti-sabotage checks. This exercise will continue till the ceremony is over. Also, construction work of the new Parliament building, at present in progress, also needs to be stopped during the time of ceremony,” the order said.

According to the order, the buildings which will be closed between 6am and 2pm include South Block, North Block, Rail Bhawan, Krishi Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan, Sanchar Bhawan, Press Trust of India (PTI) Building, Sena Bhawan, Vayu Bhawan, Udyog Bhawan and Nirman Bhawan.