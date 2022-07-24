Delhi Police issue traffic advisory for new President’s swearing-in ceremony
New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday said special arrangements have been made for vehicular movement in Lutyens’ Delhi in view of the swearing in ceremony of the President-elect of India on Monday.
A senior police officer said that commuters should avoid roundabout Kautilya, Teen Murti Marg, roundabout Teen Murti, Akbar Road, roundabout Gol Methi, Krishna Menon Marg, Vijay Chowk, K Kamraj Marg .
“Others roads on which vehicular movement will be restricted between 9am and 12pm on Monday, include roundabout Sunehri Masjid, Rafi Marg, roundabout Rail Bhawan, Sansad Marg, Imtiaz Khan Marg, Gurudwara Rakabganj Road, roundabout Patel Chowk, Raisina Road, Dr Rajendra Prasad Road, Maulana Azad Road and Motilal Nehru Marg,” the order said.
The order added that the construction work of the new Parliament building also needs to be halted during the time of the ceremony. “Thirty offices are required to be vacated by 6am on July 25 for carrying out anti-sabotage checks. This exercise will continue till the ceremony is over. Also, construction work of the new Parliament building, at present in progress, also needs to be stopped during the time of ceremony,” the order said.
According to the order, the buildings which will be closed between 6am and 2pm include South Block, North Block, Rail Bhawan, Krishi Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan, Sanchar Bhawan, Press Trust of India (PTI) Building, Sena Bhawan, Vayu Bhawan, Udyog Bhawan and Nirman Bhawan.
-
Delhi LG vs AAP govt: Excise revenue latest flashpoint
New Delhi: Two days after recommending a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the Delhi government's excise policy, the lieutenant governor's office on Sunday accused the AAP dispensation of allegedly misrepresenting excise revenues in a move that is expected to further escalate the ongoing tussle between Raj Niwas and the state government. No reaction was immediately available from the AAP government.
-
Nuh police books eight people for illegal mining
Gurugram: Nuh police on Sunday booked eight people for alleged involvement in illegal mining activities in Silkhon village, Tauru. A case has been registered against the perpetrators for illegally mining stone, police said. Following the case registered by mining officials, police acted against suspects, officials said. A case under sections 379, 188 of the Indian Penal Code, and section 21(4)A of the Mining act 1957 was registered at Tauru police station on Sunday, police informed.
-
Delhi: DDC to host EV forum on August 10
The Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi, the think tank of the Delhi government, is going to host the fourth Delhi Electric Vehicles Forum on August 10 at NDMC convention centre to celebrate two years of the successful implementation of the Delhi EV Policy.
-
Delhi govt’s primary focus to trace the source of monkeypox patient’s infection
The state health department has directed agencies to tighten screening norms, especially at entry points to the city, after the national capital reported its first monkeypox case on Sunday. Apart from hospitals, district administrations were also alerted to keep their resources ready for contact tracing and to isolate patients in case an infection is detected in the Capital.
-
Why a delayed monsoon is bringing more rain to Delhi
New Delhi: The southwset monsoon has been arriving later than usual in Delhi in recent years, even as rainfall in July is exceeding the monthly average of 210.6mm. In six out of the past 10 years, July rains over the capital has been higher than the average, according to India Meteorological Department data from 2012 to 2021.
