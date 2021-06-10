Delhi Police lodge FIR against group of JNU students for breaking into library

The Delhi Police on Thursday filed an FIR against a group of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students for allegedly breaking into the University’s central library, vandalising public property, and having an altercation with security guards. The case has been registered after a complaint filed by the University administration.

According to the police, a group of 15-20 students vandalised the glass of the BR Ambedkar Library at JNU, had altercations with the security guards and forcibly entered the library at around 11 am on Tuesday. “Some of them spent the night there and the next day too they refused to leave. Thereafter, the university administration approached the police and filed a complaint, alleging that the students were not complying with Covid-19 guidelines and damaging public property, the police said.

“We have registered a case of disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant, damaging public property and obstructing government officials in the discharge of their duties. Nobody was injured in the incident. No arrest has been made in the case, so far,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Udit Pratap Singh.

Like other educational institutions in the national capital, JNU is also shut for students in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Students had been demanding the reopening of the library and other facilities for the last few months. On Wednesday, the JNU students union had also written to the administration requesting it to reopen the central library following Covid-19 protocols.

The JNU administration on Thursday also issued a statement saying that some “unruly” students entered the library forcibly on Tuesday. “When no amount of persuasion by the Librarian and the security personnel convinced these students against violating the law and Covid-19 guidelines, the JNU Security Office lodged a police complaint in view of the seriousness of the issue. It has been found that these students did not even use masks or follow other related Covid-19 guidelines,” the statement read.

“It is underlined that the curfew imposed by the Delhi Government is still in place and no new guidelines have yet been announced regarding resuming normal academic activities. The Chief Proctor Office in the meantime has been tasked with taking necessary disciplinary action against these students as per the university rules,” it added.

JNU students’ union (JNUSU) vice president Saket Moon said, “Students, especially research scholars, have been witnessing several issues due to the prolonged closure of the central library. Instead of addressing their issues, the administration has filed a police complaint against students. It clearly displays their so-called students’ friendly approach.”