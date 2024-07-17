 Delhi Police mulls changes to uniform; may implement cargos, polo T-shirts | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Delhi Police mulls changes to uniform; may implement cargos, polo T-shirts

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Jul 17, 2024 10:54 PM IST

The department is also mulling bringing changes to the caps, berets and footwear, the officers added

The Delhi Police is looking to overhaul the customary khaki uniforms worn by personnel between the ranks of constables and inspectors, at least three police officers aware of the matter said on Wednesday, adding that the existing terry cotton shirt and trousers will likely be replaced by customised polo T-shirts and cargo pants.

The Delhi Police’s existing strength is around 87,000 people, including Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police Service (DANIPS) officers. (HT Archive)
The Delhi Police’s existing strength is around 87,000 people, including Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police Service (DANIPS) officers. (HT Archive)

The officers, however, said that the force will retain the formal khaki colour on the new uniforms. The department is also mulling bringing changes to the caps, berets and footwear, the officers added.Changes will also be made to the uniforms of traffic police but there is no clarity on the designs yet, officers said.

One of the officers, who did not wish to be named, said that the city police had been planning to spruce up the uniforms for two years, keeping in mind the seasonal weather conditions in the Capital and the kinds of duty the personnel perform — including being on streets to maintain law and order, regulating traffic, and handling large crowds.

The Delhi Police's existing strength is around 87,000 people, including Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police Service (DANIPS) officers.

Changes to uniforms of personnel between the ranks of constable and inspector can be brought by the city police department. However, changes to the uniforms of IPS and DANICS officers will need the approval of the ministry of home affairs and other authorities concerned, said a second police officer, requesting anonymity.

A committee has been formed by the Delhi Police headquarters to plan and execute the changes to the khaki uniform, regarding the design and fabric, costs and selection of vendors. “As of now, the plan is at a nascent stage. Although the committee has proposed the designs and some vendors have been approached for trials, no final decision has been taken. The designs may change after feedback from the personnel who will be asked to wear them on trial basis,” said the second officer.

According to the officers, the police department is contemplating providing its personnel with separate uniforms for summer and winter. The winter uniform will likely include a special quality warmer that can be worn under the woolen uniform.

Earlier this week, some personnel from different police districts were given samples of the new uniform designed by one of the vendors for feedback. Some images of the customised uniform leaked and were circulated on social media groups of police personnel with a rumour that the new uniform had been finalised. However, one of the officers quoted above, who is part of the committee, clarified that it was only a sample.

