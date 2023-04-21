Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ASI accuses Delhi Police officer of sexual harassment, probe underway

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 21, 2023 12:06 PM IST

In her complaint filed last month, the ASI accused the special CP of molesting her inside his office at the police headquarters

The Delhi Police’s Internal Complaints Committee is probing sexual harassment charges against a special commissioner (CP) rank officer on an assistant sub-inspector (ASI)’s complaint, people aware of the matter said on Tuesday.

In her complaint filed last month, the ASI accused the special CP of molesting her inside his office at the police headquarters. “...a special commissioner rank woman officer is heading the committee probing the allegations,” said a police officer, who did not want to be named.

