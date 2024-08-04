Delhi Police rescues two girls from GB Road brothel, 2 held

New Delhi, Delhi Police has rescued two girls who were allegedly being made to work in a brothel in the GB Road area by portraying them as adults using forged Aadhar cards, officials said on Sunday. HT Image

The police said that two people, including one woman, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The girls were recovered during a routine check in the area on the intervening night of July 16 and 17 by SHO of Kamla Market police station and his team, Deputy Commissioner of Police M Harsha Vardhan said.

When the police team visited the top floor of a brothel house for inspection, they found two girls who duo appeared to be minors and were unable to give proper responses to the police personnel's questions, he said.

"Upon suspicion, inquiry was conducted and it was found that both the girls were minor aged about 17 years. Both the girls were rescued from the brothel and a counsellor was called from an NGO, after which both the girls were taken to a shelter home," the DCP added.

Upon counselling, it was revealed that the girls had come to the brothel with one Kiran Devi a year ago and two persons, Rishi and Sanjay, had brought them to her, the officer said.

After counselling, medical examinations of both victims were conducted at the Lok Nayak Hospital here on July 18 and their statements were recorded, the police said.

"During investigation, it was revealed that one accused Lala Ram , helped in tampering the Aadhar cards of the girls to portray them as adults," the DCP said.

The police said on the instance of accused Devi, who was nabbed by the team, Ram was arrested from his residence.

A mobile phone, one digital notebook, six photocopy of Aadhaar cards, one pan card and 14 passport size photographs of different men and women were recovered from him.

Accordingly, two separate cases were registered against both under relevant sections, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, Vardhan said, adding, "Further investigation is underway to break the nexus."

He said earlier on July 12, another minor girl was rescued from GB Road and now after following due legal procedure under Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act, an eviction-cum-sealing order has been obtained for the brothel building from which that minor was rescued.

This will act as a deterrent for persons involved in such activities, the officer added.

