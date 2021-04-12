Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi Police revamps training unit, launch new courses
delhi news

Delhi Police revamps training unit, launch new courses

Senior officers said that for the first time, posting of officials in the training branch has been incentivised and only those willing to serve will be selected through a committee.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 03:05 AM IST
While 115 courses have already been conducted by the training branch of Delhi Police and 6,520 officers have attended the basic, promotional and refresher training courses, 14 courses are underway for 3,350 personnel.(File Photo. Representative image)

The Delhi Police have introduced courses such as perception-building, public outreach, investigation in cases of missing children and sexual offences and prevention and detection of crime in the refresher and promotional courses for both trainee and serving officers, officials aware of the matter said.

Senior officers said that for the first time, posting of officials in the training branch has been incentivised and only those willing to serve will be selected through a committee. The committee will review the performance of the staff, after every six months and non-performers will be transferred out, they said.

They said on completion of a three-year tenure in training unit, officers will be given a choice in posting.

While 115 courses have already been conducted by the training branch of Delhi Police and 6,520 officers have attended the basic, promotional and refresher training courses, 14 courses are underway for 3,350 personnel.

Delhi police commissioner SN Shrivastava said emphasis was being laid on upgrading training modules. “This year, new subjects have been introduced such as courses on functioning of various technological applications, perception building and public outreach, courses on investigation in cases involving missing children and sexual offences, and even short courses for station house officers (SHOs) like redressal of grievances, satisfaction of visitors to police stations and overall improvement in the working of a police station,” he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Fire in GK-2 residential building, 5 rescued

Delhi: Civic bodies, PWD make drains monsoon-ready

Police crack 35-year-old’s murder, with help from a non-existent NASA satellite

In a first, seven group housing plots for sale

Explaining the need for incentivising posting in the training branch, Shrivastava said, “In training unit, there is nothing quantifiable to show and it is not a very glamorous posting. Usually, it is perceived that posting to the training branch is a punishment. In order to change this perception, we are incentivising posting to the branch and to bring in better talent only suitable officers will be selected for the job,” he said.

Shrivastava said surveillance, prevention and detection of crime and beat system of patrolling is another newly introduced focus area in training.

Other courses include cyber crime investigation, use of stun and taser guns, effective crowd management, usage of force, etc.

Delhi police spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal said the officers selected for the training branch will have a tenure of three years, which will be extendable by two years.

“The extension will be done after considering the officer’s overall performance in training unit. After successful completion of the tenure, officers will be given a choice in posting. Officers will also be allowed to specialise in a training area of their choice both in India and abroad in collaboration with Bureau of Police Research and Development,” Biswal said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi police
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP