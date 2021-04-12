Delhi Police revamps training unit, launch new courses

The Delhi Police have introduced courses such as perception-building, public outreach, investigation in cases of missing children and sexual offences and prevention and detection of crime in the refresher and promotional courses for both trainee and serving officers, officials aware of the matter said.

Senior officers said that for the first time, posting of officials in the training branch has been incentivised and only those willing to serve will be selected through a committee. The committee will review the performance of the staff, after every six months and non-performers will be transferred out, they said.

They said on completion of a three-year tenure in training unit, officers will be given a choice in posting.

While 115 courses have already been conducted by the training branch of Delhi Police and 6,520 officers have attended the basic, promotional and refresher training courses, 14 courses are underway for 3,350 personnel.

Delhi police commissioner SN Shrivastava said emphasis was being laid on upgrading training modules. “This year, new subjects have been introduced such as courses on functioning of various technological applications, perception building and public outreach, courses on investigation in cases involving missing children and sexual offences, and even short courses for station house officers (SHOs) like redressal of grievances, satisfaction of visitors to police stations and overall improvement in the working of a police station,” he said.

Explaining the need for incentivising posting in the training branch, Shrivastava said, “In training unit, there is nothing quantifiable to show and it is not a very glamorous posting. Usually, it is perceived that posting to the training branch is a punishment. In order to change this perception, we are incentivising posting to the branch and to bring in better talent only suitable officers will be selected for the job,” he said.

Shrivastava said surveillance, prevention and detection of crime and beat system of patrolling is another newly introduced focus area in training.

Other courses include cyber crime investigation, use of stun and taser guns, effective crowd management, usage of force, etc.

Delhi police spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal said the officers selected for the training branch will have a tenure of three years, which will be extendable by two years.

“The extension will be done after considering the officer’s overall performance in training unit. After successful completion of the tenure, officers will be given a choice in posting. Officers will also be allowed to specialise in a training area of their choice both in India and abroad in collaboration with Bureau of Police Research and Development,” Biswal said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON