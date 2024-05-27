 Delhi Police: Surge in fines for riding two-wheelers without helmet | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Delhi Police: Surge in fines for riding two-wheelers without helmet

ByHT Correspondent
May 27, 2024 05:44 AM IST

According to Delhi Traffic Police, from January 1 to May 15, 2024, they booked 104,028 violators, compared to 72,313 during the same period in 2023.

Delhi witnessed a 44% surge in challans against two-wheeler riders commuting without wearing helmets between January 1 and May 15 this year compared to the corresponding period last year, the Delhi Traffic Police data shows.

The top 10 circles with the most violations have Rohini at the top followed by Model Town, Aman Vihar, and Ashok Vihar with 5,288, 4,346, 4,296, and 4,208 violations, respectively. (PTI)
According to data shared by Delhi Traffic Police, from January 1 to May 15, 2024, they booked 104,028 violators, compared to 72,313 during the same period in 2023.

“With intensified special drives and routine checks to target motorcyclists riding without helmets between January 1 and May 15, 2024, we have booked 104,028 violators, compared to 72,313 during the same period in 2023. This represents a significant increase of 44% in helmet-related violations. The data highlights the urgent need for enhanced enforcement measures and public awareness campaigns to effectively address this growing concern,” a senior traffic police official said.

Traffic police said that additionally, a thorough analysis of the top 10 traffic circles with the most challans issued in 2024 has been carried out by the Delhi Traffic Police. “By identifying the areas with the most frequent helmet-related violations, this study facilitates targeted enforcement efforts to enhance road safety and ensure compliance with traffic regulations,” the official added.

The top 10 circles with the most violations have Rohini at the top followed by Model Town, Aman Vihar, and Ashok Vihar with 5,288, 4,346, 4,296, and 4,208 violations, respectively. These areas are followed by Nand Nagri, Bhajanpura, Badarpur, Narela and Khajuri Khas which recorded 3,915, 3,889, 3,502, 3,501 and 3,220 challans.

“This initiative is part of a broader strategy to improve compliance with traffic laws and promote safe driving practices across the city. Alongside enforcement, the Delhi Traffic Police have launched extensive awareness campaigns to educate the public about the importance of wearing helmets. The initiatives include roadshows, educational programs in schools and colleges, social media campaigns, and collaborations with the other stakeholders,” the statement added.

