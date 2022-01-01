Delhi: Police team attacked while arresting drug dealer in Inderpuri

New Delhi: Four policemen, including an inspector, were injured on Saturday morning after a mob comprising of nearly 60 people and led by a wanted narcotic drugs supplier resorted to stone pelting and firing bullets at the police party from outer-north district that had gone to west Delhi’s Inderpuri to arrest the drug dealer. The police team responded to the violence and opened fired at the mob, injuring two alleged attackers, including a relative of the drug peddler, senior police officers said.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said that on Saturday around 8.30 am, the district’s anti-narcotics team led by Inspector Brajpal had gone to Inderpuri to arrest Dharamvir alias Palla, a notorious drug supplier, in a case in which non-bailable warrant was issued against him by the concerned court. Dharamvir was not found present at his home but the raiding team continued the search operation.

“As our team members came out of Dharamvir’s house, they saw him leading a mob of 50-60 people who were armed with sticks and stones. Suddenly, the mob launched an attack on the police team and started pelting stones. When our team members fired some rounds in the air in self-defence and to disperse the attackers, bullets were fired at them from the mob. Showing courage, Inspector Brijpal fired bullets aiming the legs of the attackers and saved his team members,” said DCP Yadav.

The DCP further said that in the police firing, two men from the crowd, identified as Amit and Shoaib, suffered bullet injuries. Apart from the inspector, three other policemen were also injured in the attack. All the six injured persons were taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Taking advantage of the melee, Dharamvir fled the violence spot, said Yadav.

“Amit has been identified as Dharamvir’s relative and is involved in six crimes including dacoity, robbery, and attempt to murder. A case has been registered in connection with Saturday’s violence and attack on the police party. Efforts were on to identify and nab all the attackers and Dharamvir as well,” said a police officer.

