G20: Quick response teams, ambulances in Summit security plan

With the Capital set to host to the G20 Summit in the second week of September, the Delhi Police has decided to deploy more than 450 quick response teams (QRTs), around 50 ambulances, and firefighting teams at strategic points across the city during the event, officials aware of the development said on Wednesday.

The entrance of the Bharat Mandapam is barricaded during a full-dress carcade rehearsal carried out by the Delhi traffic police authorities as part of the preparations for the upcoming G20 summit, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)

Some of the points where these teams will be deployed include Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, the 23 designated hotels where G20 dignitaries shall be staying, the Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan, Rajghat, and along the routes that the dignitaries will travel during the Summit.

An officer posted with the lieutenant governor’s secretariat said 11 QRTs, 24 ambulances and three fire tenders will be deployed at the Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan — the main venue of the Summit.

“Two additional units comprising a sky lift or hydraulic platform, and a firefighting robot will also be stationed there throughout the duration of the event. Similarly, 10 QRTs, four ambulances and four fire tenders will be stationed at IGI airport. As per the plan, 402 QRTs or police control room (PCR) vans will be deployed along the 61 roads that have been identified to be used during the G20 Summit. One QRT or PCR van will also be positioned at each of the 23 hotels where the dignitaries and other foreign delegates will be staying.” the officer said, asking not to be named.

The officer added that seven disaster management teams will remain stationed at one strategic location each — four designated hotels, Pragati Maidan, Rajghat, and Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Pusa.

LG VK Saxena, while reviewing the preparedness for the Summit last week, had directed all development agencies in the Capital, including Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and Public Works Department (PWD), to put in place a contingency plan to deal with waterlogging around Pragati Maidan, Rajghat, and some other strategic areas, in case of a heavy downpour in the city.

Meanwhile, a senior Delhi Police officer said special commissioner of police (human resources department) RS Krishnaiah will be the venue commander of the Bharat Mandapam, while the overall security will be monitored by special CP (security) Madhup Tiwari.

“Law and order will be supervised jointly by special CPs (law and order) Dependra Pathak and Sagar Preet Hooda, while the traffic movement on different routes of the dignitaries will be monitored jointly by special CPs (traffic) Virendra Singh Chahal and Surender Singh Yadav.

Similarly, the monitoring of the 23 hotels where the dignitaries will stay will be under the joint control of special CP (crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav and special CP (special cell) HGS Dhaliwal. Special CP (vigilance) Nuzhat Hasan will supervise the security arrangements around IGI airport,” the police officer said, asking not to be named.

He added that since the congregation of the spouses and children of the dignitaries has also been included in the schedule, a dedicated venue commander for the two venues at Tilak Marg and Pusa Road will be decided in a day or two. “They (the spouses and children of the dignitaries) will get together at two different exhibitions at National Gallery of Modern Arts (NGMA) and IARI, Pusa, at a time when the dignitaries will take part in the Summit at Bharat Mandapam. We have divided three districts – New Delhi, south and southeast – around the main venue site into 10 divisions. Each division will be monitored by a deputy commissioner of police (DCP) rank officer. Besides, we have deputed one DCP for 25 hotels in Delhi, who will keep a constant vigil on the safety and security in and around the hotels,” he said.

A second police officer said that over 50,000 personnel will be deputed at different places in the national capital during the Summit.

“The specialised training of the officers has been completed. Besides anti-terror measures, picketing will be ensured across the city and on inter-state borders,” he said, asking not to be named.

