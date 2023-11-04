Delhi pollution LIVE news: Air quality remains in severe category
- Delhi pollution Live news: At 7 am, the average air quality index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded at 413.
Delhi pollution Live news: The air quality in several areas of Delhi remains in the severe category, prompting an emergency response from the government.
On Saturday morning, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 413 (severe category), data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed.
Delhi’s average air quality index (AQI) plunged to 468 on Friday from 392 on the previous day due to unfavourable northwesterly air that brings pollutants from the stubble fires, calmer wind and dipping temperatures. The air quality has remained in “very poor” to “severe” levels in Delhi since the last week.
An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe". An AQI above 500 falls in the "severe plus" category.
Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena summoned an emergency meeting on the air pollution crisis, asking for efforts to be stepped up to control emissions. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was out of the city, was unable to attend the meeting.
Here are some of the top updates:
- In a statement, the governor has urged public to remain indoors as far as possible, avoid unnecessary travel and if necessary, to use public transport, so as to ensure a lesser volume of traffic and therefore, reduced emissions and dust pollution.
- The governor also directed the use of water sprinklers and anti-smog guns in double shifts in the national Capital.
- RK Puram and Okhla Phase 2 emerged as the worst pollution hot spots in Delhi on Friday as the city recorded its worst air quality since November 12, 2021
Follow all the updates here:
- Sat, 04 Nov 2023 07:18 AM
Delhi pollution: AQI in Anand Vihar area at 448
The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi's Anand Vihar area stands at 448, as per the Central Pollution Control Board.
- Sat, 04 Nov 2023 07:05 AM
Delhi pollution: Air quality remains in severe category
At 7 am, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 413 (severe category), data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed.
- Sat, 04 Nov 2023 07:00 AM
Delhi pollution: Smog engulfs national Capital
A thick layer of smog has engulfed Delhi as air quality continues to be in the 'severe' category in the capital.
- Sat, 04 Nov 2023 06:36 AM
Delhi pollution: LG urges residents to stay indoors, avoid travel
Delhi LG VK Saxena has urged public to remain indoors as far as possible, avoid unnecessary travel and if necessary, to use public transport, so as to ensure a lesser volume of traffic and therefore, reduced emissions and dust pollution.
The governor has also directed the use of water sprinklers and anti-smog guns in double shifts in the national Capital. More on the directives.
- Sat, 04 Nov 2023 06:30 AM
Delhi pollution: LG summons emergency meeting
Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena yesterday evening summoned an emergency meeting on the air pollution crisis, asking for efforts to be stepped up to control emissions. Several measures were announced after the meeting. More details.
- Sat, 04 Nov 2023 06:24 AM
Delhi pollution Live: Average AQI on Friday recorded at 481
The average air quality index (AQI) of Delhi on Friday plunged to 468 from 392 on the previous day.