Delhi blames UP for sending BS3, BS4 vehicles as Capital gasps for breath | 10 points

At a late-night inspection at Anand Vihar bus terminus on Friday, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel vehicles coming from Uttar Pradesh have been contributing to the deterioration of the air quality index as Anand Vihar's AQI at night touched 999 making it extremely hazardous. "Delhi government has been trying its best to curb the air pollution. Anand Vihar has the highest AQI. I came here and found out that all buses are BS3 and BS4 coming from Uttar Pradesh. I appeal to Yogiji to not send these vehicles to Delhi. Electric buses and CNG vehicles ply in Delhi. Bus depot manager, and traffic staff have also been careless to allow these banned vehicles inside Delhi," the minister said.

Delhi pollution: The Delhi-Gurugram expressway in smoggy weather at Iffco Chowk flyover on Friday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)