Delhi pollution LIVE news: Air quality remains in severe category

The air quality in several areas of Delhi remains in the severe category, prompting an emergency response from the government.

On Saturday morning, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 413 (severe category), data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed.

Delhi’s average air quality index (AQI) plunged to 468 on Friday from 392 on the previous day due to unfavourable northwesterly air that brings pollutants from the stubble fires, calmer wind and dipping temperatures. The air quality has remained in “very poor” to “severe” levels in Delhi since the last week.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe". An AQI above 500 falls in the "severe plus" category.

Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena summoned an emergency meeting on the air pollution crisis, asking for efforts to be stepped up to control emissions. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was out of the city, was unable to attend the meeting.

