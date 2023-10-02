Delhi pollution body identifies 164 vulnerable waste dumping spots
The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has identified 164 "vulnerable" spots in the city's industrial areas where dumping and burning of industrial waste is taking place. The DPCC will conduct day and night patrolling to curb the burning of waste and penalize violators on the spot. The problem is most severe in the outer parts of Delhi. Experts suggest that similar action is needed in the entire national capital region to improve air quality.
To curb burning of waste in the Capital’s industrial areas, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Sunday said it had identified 164 “vulnerable” spots in these areas where dumping of industrial waste was taking place.
For this, the pollution body will carry out night and day patrolling with the assistance of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), officials said.
“These 164 points have been identified following patrolling last winter. Special focus will be given to these spots this winter as well,” said a DPCC official, who did not wish to be named.
The official said that DPCC’s teams will take penal action against the violators on the spot, with both MCD and DSIIDC asked to ensure timely lifting of waste so it cannot be burnt.
Officials of MCD and DSIIDC did not respond to HT’s requests for comments.
DPCC said spots have been identified across all 24 major industrial areas of the city with the problem being most severe in the outer parts of Delhi.
Dipankar Saha, former head of Central Pollution Control Board’s air laboratory, said that waste burning in industrial areas worsens the already poot air quality index (AQI) there. “It is an important step that DPCC has identified vulnerable points ...Similar action is now needed in the entire national capital region and beyond. All state government need to work together and at a similar pace to tackle such sources,” Saha said.