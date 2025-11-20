Delhi pollution dominates MCD panel meeting

New Delhi The committee members said that curbs under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) were openly flouted. (Representative photo)

Delhi’s worsening air quality dominated the discourse at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD’s) standing committee meeting on Wednesday, with members across party lines flagging the failure of the civic body in tackling dust due to damaged roads. They questioned the efficacy of mechanical cleaning of roads, and unchecked open dumping of debris.

In the other notable development at the meeting, the standing committee ordered a vigilance probe into an alleged case of irregularity to the tune of ₹17 crore in fund disbursal in the public health department.

“Potholes are visible in the city, and roads are covered in dust and dirt. Parks also lack maintenance. The results are not visible on the ground,” Satya Sharma, standing committee chairperson, said.

Consequently, the committee directed that details of funds being used in parks, as well as details of dust control work, be submitted within the next three days.

Committee vice-chairman Sundar Singh, while seeking answers to short-term questions, requested information on the corporation’s actions regarding air pollution. He also demanded budgetary provisions for repairing malfunctioning machinery.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor Manoj Mahalwat termed it a “shame” that Delhi is the most polluted city. He said that MCD officials were working only on paper.

Jhilmil councillor Pankaj Luthra said that the MCD issues challans, but these challans are not recovered.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Praveen Kumar said that when the AAP government was in power, the lieutenant governor said that 65% of pollution was caused by dust. “So why isn’t this issue being taken seriously now? BJP is in power in MCD as well as state?” he said.

Responding to the questions raised by the members, MCD’s sanitation advisor, Sudhir Mehta, said that regular efforts were being made to control air pollution, and that the same were being monitored daily by the central government, the Delhi government, and the municipal commissioner.

“MCD’s 52 mechanical road sweeping machines, along with over 200 water sprinklers, are spraying water. Additionally, the process of purchasing 14 new mechanical road sweeping machines is underway, which will arrive in two months. We will also be soon rolling out night cleaning program on all major roads like Ring Road and Outer Ring Road and night garbage collection to reduce air pollution. Delhi government is also helping us with funds to procure litter pickers as well as machines for cleaning smaller roads,” he added.