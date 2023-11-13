Delhi pollution LIVE updates: Layer of smog engulfs Delhi-NCR post Diwali celebrations

Delhi pollution LIVE updates: A thick layer of smog engulfed Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday morning, a day after people celebrated Diwali by bursting crackers across the city - contributing to the already deteriorating air quality. Several pictures and videos making rounds on social media from various parts of Delhi showed a thick haze covering the roads, significantly reducing visibility and making it difficult to see beyond a few hundred meters. Commuters out on a smoggy morning amid air pollution on Kartavya Path in New Delhi

The Air Quality Index (AQI) at several places in Delhi-NCR was in the ‘severe’ or ‘severe plus’ category for the past several days, however following an intermittent rainfall on Friday, the average AQI slipped into the ‘poor category’. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) forecast on Sunday, the relief was likely to be temporary, making for rather sooty days when the air quality will deteriorate post-Diwali.