Delhi pollution LIVE updates: Layer of smog engulfs Delhi-NCR post Diwali celebrations
Delhi pollution LIVE updates: A thick layer of smog engulfed the Delhi-NCR region on Monday morning.
Delhi pollution LIVE updates: A thick layer of smog engulfed Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday morning, a day after people celebrated Diwali by bursting crackers across the city - contributing to the already deteriorating air quality. Several pictures and videos making rounds on social media from various parts of Delhi showed a thick haze covering the roads, significantly reducing visibility and making it difficult to see beyond a few hundred meters.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) at several places in Delhi-NCR was in the ‘severe’ or ‘severe plus’ category for the past several days, however following an intermittent rainfall on Friday, the average AQI slipped into the ‘poor category’. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) forecast on Sunday, the relief was likely to be temporary, making for rather sooty days when the air quality will deteriorate post-Diwali.
Follow all the updates here:
- Nov 13, 2023 06:11 AM IST
Delhi pollution LIVE updates: Thick layer of smog engulfs national capital
A thick layer of smog has engulfed Delhi and its National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday morning, a day after people celebrated Diwali in full force by bursting firecrackers.