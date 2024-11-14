Tighter GRAP-3 restrictions in Delhi from Friday as air quality remains ‘severe’

Delhi's air quality has reached 'hazardous' levels, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to impose tighter GRAP-3 restrictions, effective from 8 am on Friday. The national capital Air Quality Index (AQI) has been categorized as 'severe,' with a reading of 428, the worst in the country. Commuters wade through dense smog as air quality dips to the 'Severe' category in New Delhi.(ANI)

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for the National Capital Region (NCR) is classified under four different stages of adverse air quality in Delhi: Stage I -- 'poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II -- 'very poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III -- 'severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV -- 'severe plus' (AQI >450).

Restrictions Under GRAP-3

- All non-essential construction and demolition work are banned.

- Petrol vehicles from older emission norms BS-III and diesel vehicles of BS-IV category are not allowed on the road in Delhi and parts of the National Capital Region (NCR).

Environment Minister Gopal Rai attributed the worsening air quality to calm winds and a drop in temperature, causing pollutants to remain trapped in the air. However, wind speeds are expected to pick up between Friday and Saturday, potentially improving pollution levels.

Supreme Court on Delhi pollution

The national capital's 24-hour AQI, recorded at 4 pm every day, stood at 428 on Thursday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", 401 and 450 "severe" and above 450 "severe plus".

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to urgently list on November 18, a plea seeking enforcement of measures to check pollution in the national capital after it was told that Delhi should not become the most polluted city in the world.

In the previous hearing on November 11, the Supreme Court court taking serious note of the violation of its firecrackers ban order on Diwali, observed that no religion encourages any activity that creates pollution.

It said the right to live in a pollution-free atmosphere was a fundamental right of every citizen, protected by Article 21 of the Constitution.