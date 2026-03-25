Delhi power budget increases marginally; focus on solar panels

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced a budget allocation of ₹3,942 crore for Delhi’s Power sector – up from a budget estimate of ₹3,843 crore in 2025-26, with focus on strengthening Delhi’s power infrastructure and promoting solar energy, while continuing with power subsidy for households. The CM also announced a Delhi Energy Conservation Fund for promoting energy efficiency and conservation in this year’s budget. (HT archive)

“It is the resolve of our government that no house in Delhi remains in darkness. With a budget of ₹3,942 crore for the Power department, we will not only continue subsidies on electricity but also promote solar energy through the “Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme” and the ‘Production Based Incentive Scheme for Solar Energy’ – leading Delhi towards energy self-reliance,” said Gupta on Tuesday, also announcing a Delhi Energy Conservation Fund for promoting energy efficiency and conservation in the capital in this year’s budget.

The CM further referred to Delhiites not being able to see stars in the sky, due to overhead cables and said the government had already started a ₹160 crore project to shift overhead cables in 28 streets in Chandni Chowk – all underground. “We have started the work of shifting 52.5 kms of overhead power lines underground there,” Gupta said, announcing a budget provision of ₹200 crore for 26-27 for shifting more overhead cables in other parts of Delhi underground.

“This will enhance Delhi’s beauty and provide protection against accidents,” she said, stating

The government is consistently expanding power infrastructure too.

“Keeping in mind the future electricity consumption estimates for Delhi, the work of establishing new sub-stations and transformers for uninterrupted supply is also ongoing,” she said in her speech.