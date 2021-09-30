Delhi: Preparations begin as Ramlila groups greet green light for festivities

With the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday giving the nod to hold Ramlila celebrations, a few organising committees said they were quite ready and happy to hold the Ramlila this year, and compensate for the loss of festivities last year. Others said the celebrations this year, too, will be muted, as the pandemic threat is yet to abate.

According to the DDMA, the apex body that decides on all Covid-related matters in Delhi, Ramlila organisers will have to ensure that the number of people does not exceed total the venue seating capacity, and that no stalls or fairs are set up. They should also ensure 100% mask compliance, and have separate entry/exit points for visitors. These conditions are similar to those laid down for Durga Puja pandals, which were also allowed by the DDMA on Wednesday. A few other restrictions are likely, and the DDMA is expected to notify these in the coming days.

Arjun Kumar, secretary, Luv Kush Ramlila Committee, which organises the Ramlila on the Red Fort grounds, said they are fully prepared for the celebrations. “Our tents have reached the ground and we will start work on the light and sound arrangements on Thursday. Artistes from Mumbai will start arriving soon and we have prepared a compilation of 40 new songs which will be used during the acts,” said Kumar.

He said the preparations are more this year, as festivities could not take place last year due to Covid-19. “Dance groups will put up special performances and the theme of the stage will be changed daily. We have also arranged around 250 costumes for the performances,” said Kumar.

He said after discussions with officials, it was decided that chairs for the audience will be placed with a distance of six feet between them, and only 50% of the ground capacity will be allowed.

“We will try to ensure that the occupancy is less than 50% of the ground capacity. We will aim for 25-30% occupancy to ensure compliance with Covid-19 protocols. There will be adequate distance between chairs as well,” said Kumar.

Also, only vaccinated individuals will be allowed to enter the premises, the committee said. Vaccinations are mandatory for artistes as well, said Kumar. The committee has tied up with television channels and a few media outlets for live streaming the Ramlila.

Dhiraj Dhar Gupta, general secretary, Shri Dharmik Lila Committee, Lal Qila Maidan, among the oldest committees in Delhi, said while the Covid situation has improved since last year, things are not quite safe yet. “We are planning to hold the Ramlila in a single day at an auditorium and not on the grounds. Our committee has almost decided not to perform Ramlila itself. In a day or two, we will tale a final call. However, at least for one day, we will have Ramlila celebrations at one of the auditoriums,” said Gupta .

Harish Rawat, general secretary, Shri Ramlila Samiti, GTB Enclave, said while the committee was ready with preparations, it was waiting for the release of the SOP. “The festivities will be held in a new place as a Covid hospital has come up on the grounds where Ramlila used to be held earlier. Our preparations are done and we plan to call artistes from Moradabad for the Ramlila,” said Rawat.

Some organisers said the permission came too late and they did not have sufficient time for the preparations. Suresh Bindal, president of Sri Ramlila Committee Indraprastha Vistar, said,”Due to covid-related concerns and last-minute guidelines, the Ramlila could not take place last year. This year too, a grand Ramlila will not take place. Had the government given permission 15 days ago, we would have organised the Ramlia at the ground. Instead, we will hold a five-day Ramlila at IPAX Bhawan in IP Extension.”