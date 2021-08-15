Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi preparing to host Olympics after 2047, says Kejriwal on Independence Day

Kejriwal said that his government has set up Delhi Sports University, which is not only for athletes from the national capital but for the entire country. “I call upon everyone to come and avail the facilities,” the chief minister of Delhi said.
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 12:37 PM IST
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo)

On the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the national capital is making preparations to host the Olympics. Noting that the country has not been the host country for the prestigious international games so far, the Delhi chief minister said, “We will prepare to present our case [to host the Olympics] after 2047, we have to take Delhi to such a level.”

Kejriwal's address on Sunday had a special mention for India's Olympic medallists. Notably, India gave its best performance at the Olympics yet, this year, with the country bagging seven medals in the multi-sports event, including a historic gold from javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra. Congratulating the athletes for their achievement, Kejriwal said that India needs to prepare for "70 medals now".

Kejriwal said that his government has set up Delhi Sports University, which is not only for athletes from the national capital but for the entire country. “I call upon everyone to come and avail the facilities,” the chief minister of Delhi said.

Earlier this year, too, Kejriwal had indicated that it is the Delhi government's dream to host the 2048 Olympics, when he said he would approach the central government and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for it.

"A vision has been provided in the Budget that 2048 Olympic games should be held in Delhi. Delhi will bid for the 2048 Olympics. We will take up whatever infrastructure and other necessities that are needed to be created for it," he said.

Announcing a slew of other measures on the Independence Day, Kejriwal also declared the rollout of the 'Deshbhakti Curriculum', which seeks to include patriotrism-based studies in the syllabus. The ‘Deshbhakti Curriculum’ framework draws on three primary goals, which are “Knowledge, Values, and Behavior,” according to the Delhi government.

