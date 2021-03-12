'We dream of hosting 2048 Olympics': Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said it is his government's dream to host the 2048 Olympics, adding that he would approach the Central government and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for it.

"It is our dream to host the 2048 Olympics. We will go to all sports bodies, the Indian Olympic Association and the Centre for it. The Delhi government will take initiative but all have to come together for it. I am sure our dream will come true," Kejriwal said in the Delhi assembly.

Earlier this week, Kejriwal said that the national capital will bid to be the host of the Olympics in 2048, adding that a vision has been provided for the same in the Delhi budget.

"A vision has been provided in the Budget that 2048 Olympic games should be held in Delhi. Delhi will bid for the 2048 Olympics. We will take up whatever infrastructure and other necessities that are needed to be created for it," he said.

On Tuesday, Sisodia had said that with the aim of 2048 Olympics, the Delhi government will build adequate infrastructure and create an atmosphere where sports flourishes. While presenting the 2021-22 budget for the state, Sisodia said, “There is another big dream related to sports which I am placing before this house… It is a dream to organise the Olympic Games in Delhi.”

Sisodia said that the Olympic torch has never come to Delhi since the Games began in Athens, Greece, in 1896. “The 32nd Olympic Games are to be held in Tokyo. The next three host cities have also been decided. Our government aims to bring the sports facilities and the atmosphere towards sports competitions to such a level through the new Sports University that we can apply to host the 39th Olympic sports competitions for 2048,” he added.

“This may seem far away, but we have to bid for it 10 years before 2048. And before that, it will take 15 years to build adequate infrastructure, create an atmosphere where sports flourishes and bring our players to a level where they bring medals in sports competitions leading to Olympics 2048,” Sisodia said.

Sisodia further said that the sports university will also initiate its activities this year. Delhi hosted the first Asian Games in 1951, and later the 1982 edition. In 2010, the national capital had hosted the Commonwealth Games.



