Kejriwal reviews road revamp projects in city

New Delhi: The Delhi government has set up benches, installed additional street lights, created a grass carpet along the pavements, set up a selfie point on a foot overbridge and set up statues of Bhagat Singh and Rani Laxmi Bhai on the now dismantled BRT corridor stretch between Chirag Delhi and Sheikh Sarai as part of its ongoing 540 km road redevelopment project, the office of the chief minister said in a statement on Saturday.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday noon visited the 800-metre stretch on the BRT corridor to review work progress, said the statement.

“Kejriwal government develops road on the lines of European Cities. Modernity, along with a glimpse of patriotism is on offer. Beautification of Chirag Delhi to Sheikh Sarai is complete. Statues of freedom fighters and artifacts of historical heritage were placed along the road to celebrate 75 years of Independence. Delhi’s roads are being redesigned and made better, today a sample design of a road was inspected; 540 kms of roads are being beautified and redesigned along these lines,” said the CM in the statement.

It further said, “Standards will be increased in the forthcoming projects to provide best quality roads -- 540kms of roads will be taken up in the first phase of the project. I appeal to the people of Delhi to give feedback on our work, inform us of our strengths and shortcomings.”

The road redevelopment project was launched by the government in 2019. The public works department maintains 1,280 km roads in the city -- of which 540km roads in different parts of the city were chosen for the redesign and redevelopment project. All these roads chosen are more than 100-feet wide. Some common features of the project are creating grass carpet areas along pavements, cycling tracks, pedestrian tracks, installing adequate lighting, signages, constructing foot overbridges and placing benches along the roads.