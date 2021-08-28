Delhi private, unaided schools told to vaccinate staff ahead of Sept reopening

The Delhi government on Saturday instructed private and unaided schools in the national capital to ask their teachers and other staff to get vaccinated against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) ahead of the reopening for classes 9-12 from September 1.

In a circular, the directorate of education (DoE) said that it is its prime concern to ensure the vaccination of all teachers and staff working in schools in Delhi and hence has directed such schools to get their inoculation immediately. “In the above context, all the private aided/unaided schools are also advised to facilitate their teachers and staff by making special arrangements for vaccination at schools/cluster levels in consultation and coordination with concerned authorities,” the DOE also said in the circular.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government announced on Friday that schools will be opened in a phased manner from September 1 for classes 9-12. For students of classes 6-8, the schools will reopen from September 8. However, schools for classes below 6 are not reopening as of now. The government pointed out that students of higher classes will not be forced to attend schools and the consent of parents is mandatory if they wish to return.

Friday’s decision was taken amid an improvement in Delhi’s Covid-19 pandemic situation. A majority of the schools welcomed the government’s decision to resume physical classes from September and said they were already making arrangements to ensure students are safe and Covid-appropriate behaviour is adhered to.

Medical experts are also in favour of reopening schools but have advised parents to be cautious by teaching all Covid protocols to their children.

The national capital on Friday recorded 46 cases, 62 recoveries and zero deaths due to the viral disease. With this, the caseload has climbed to 1,437,656 including 25,080 deaths, 1,412,164 recoveries and 412 active cases. This is the second consecutive day that no patient died due to Covid-19.