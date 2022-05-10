Delhi: Property dealer killed for urinating outside neighbour’s house
- Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said that around 5.30am, the Mukherjee Nagar police station received a call regarding a quarrel among residents of Parmanand Colony.
A 44-year-old property dealer was killed by a man and his son who attacked him with bottles and stones, following a brawl that started over the victim relieving himself outside their house in northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar in the early hours of Monday.
The police registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and common intention and are making efforts to nab the alleged attackers who are on the run.
A police team reached there and learnt that the quarrel took place between a property dealer named Praveen Lamba and Rahul Malhotra over the issue of the former urinating outside the latter’s house.
An altercation broke out between them.
“Both parties threw stones at each other. Malhotra and his father Ravi Malhotra threw bottles and stones from the first floor of their house and one of the bottles hit Lamba in leg, causing him to bleed profusely,” the officer said.
Lamba later succumbed to his injuries.
Woman stabbed to death by live-in partner Delhi's Mehrauli area
A 19-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her live-in partner in South Delhi's Mehrauli area on Monday evening, police said, adding they have arrested the suspect. Police said that the control room received a call at 6.40pm regarding the stabbing of a woman near Bhagwati Hospital, after which patrol staff reached the spot and apprehended the suspect.
Neighbour sets woman afire in Haryana days before victim's wedding
A 24-year-old woman was injured after a man allegedly poured petrol on her and set her on fire, two days before her wedding on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, said police. A resident of Mehchana village in Farrukhnagar, Complainant Ashok Kumar, said that his daughter was to be married on May 11. On Sunday, his relatives stayed over so his family slept on the rooftop.
Shrubs to make up over 75% of Delhi’s plantations this year
With Delhi slowly running out of land for carrying out its annual tree plantation, compensatory plantation and tree transplantation efforts, the annual greening target of 3.54 million saplings this year will be largely met by planting shrubs, which make up about 76% of the total 2.76 million saplings being planted by the 19 greening agencies of the national capital, forest department officials have said.
Mohali blast: Suspected rocket attack at Punjab intelligence headquarters
An explosion, believed to be a result of a rocket propelled grenade attack, took place at the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali on Monday night, shattering windowpanes on one of the floors of the building. “A rocket-like thing was fired at the building around 7.45 pm. No casualty or loss happened. Our senior officers and forensic teams are investigating it,” Mohali SP (headquarters) Ravinder Pal Singh Sandhu told reporters.
Delhi Police to probe rape case lodged against Rajasthan minister’s son
Delhi Police on Monday said they would investigate the rape case filed against Rohit Joshi, the son of Mahesh Joshi, a minister in the public health engineering department of the Rajasthan government. Police had filed a “zero FIR” in the case on Sunday, but said that they would transfer the case to Rajasthan, because the crime allegedly took place there. Delhi Police later transferred the case to Jodhpur police.
