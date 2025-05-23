Delhi PWD debars autonomous Union govt organisation in Dwarka judicial quarters fallout

The Public Works Department (PWD) has debarred the National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCCBM)—which functions under the Union ministry of commerce and industry—for two years due to inadequate reports on the judicial quarters built in Dwarka Sector 19, officials aware of the matter said. Delhi PWD minister Parvesh Verma. (HT)

The Ballabgarh-based organisation was hired for third-party quality assurance, but it allegedly failed to highlight structural problems, which caused the building to develop cracks within two years of construction and had to be demolished.

“It is evident that the work was not executed by you with due diligence, which caused development of structural distress, corrosion in reinforcement leading to opening of crack in beams, column and spalling of concrete within a short period of four years after completion of work,” PWD said in its order, a copy of which was accessed by HT.

NCCBM did not respond to requests for comment.

In December 2024, PWD demolished the judicial quarters built in 2016 in Dwarka Sector 19. The seven-storeyed apartments for judges and judicial staff with 70 quarters in six towers were surveyed in 2023 before the handover of the completed towers. However, it was found structurally unfit even before it could be inhabited, and PWD decided to demolish and rebuild it.

PWD said in its order that the action comes after a show cause notice was issued to NCCBM last October and a hearing conducted this May. It said that besides cracks and distress in structures, the floors of the quarters were also swollen in upward directions and the RCC cover portion of the structures, including columns and beams, were falling.

“The reinforcement where the concrete has fallen are visible and seems corroded...cracks developed in beam, column and the exterior building façade across all five towers... The building, due to serious distress in beams and columns, had to be demolished due to issues of structural safety which has been pointed out in the report of IIT Delhi,” the order said.

PWD minister Parvesh Verma, over the past week, suspended and initiated departmental action against nine officials and sought an FIR against the contractor involved in the construction. The contractor was also told to make the balance payment of the construction cost, which was around ₹35 crore. The contractor was also debarred for two years by PWD.

“We have asked the vigilance department to serve show cause notice to the nine officials concerned. We have also ordered that an FIR be registered against the contractor and the balance payment be taken,” Verma told HT.