Delhi PWD minister Parvesh Verma blames AAP govt for design lapses in Barapullah Phase-III

Delhi public works development (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma on Wednesday blamed the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for alleged planning and design lapses in the Barapullah Phase-III project, saying the congestion witnessed after its recent operationalisation had exposed shortcomings in the way the corridor was planned and integrated with surrounding roads.

Traffic jam on Delhi’s newly-opened Barapullah Phase-III flyover on Monday. (HT_PRINT)

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“A project of this scale has to be planned not only for the traffic of today, but also for the traffic of the coming years. The design and major planning decisions belong to the earlier period. Today, the shortcomings are visible on the ground. Our responsibility is to identify them honestly and correct them,” said Verma, addressing a press conference.

Also Read | Google Maps, design flaw or AAP-era planning? Barapullah traffic mess triggers blame game

He said the PWD is examining a dedicated U-turn or a cut on the Ring Road to provide residents of Siddharth Extension direct access to the Old Barapullah approach road towards Lajpat Nagar, INA and AIIMS.

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{{^usCountry}} Verma said a traffic and structural design consultant would be appointed to undertake a comprehensive assessment of the corridor and recommend short- and long-term interventions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Verma said a traffic and structural design consultant would be appointed to undertake a comprehensive assessment of the corridor and recommend short- and long-term interventions. {{/usCountry}}

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“We can examine what went wrong in the past, but Delhi’s people need a solution today. That is why we are working on both immediate traffic-management measures and long-term structural solutions,” he said.

Also Read | In letters to PWD, Delhi traffic police seeks design changes on Barapullah Phase-III

In its response, AAP said, “The BJP government itself admits that Barapullah Phase-III has serious issues of planning, design and traffic integration. It must answer why it sanctioned ₹1,635 crore without a proper technical assessment. The CBI must investigate the matter.”

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The government is coordinating with Google Maps on route mapping, citing changes in traffic patterns following the opening of the corridor. The Delhi Traffic Police has also issued an advisory regarding congestion on the corridor.

Verma warns of legal action

The minister also threatened legal action against those destroying public property. “We have come across videos on social media of people destroying public property, damaging roads... we will take legal action against them. We have submitted police complaints and action will be taken.”